New York City, NY

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition

How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?. Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies...
MANHATTAN, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Council Speaker Makes Her Choice: Car Storage over Diners and Restauranteurs

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams appeared to throw the entire open restaurant program under the bus on Wednesday morning, suggesting that the revolutionary de Blasio-era repurposing of roadway space from storage of privately owned cars to outdoor dining was a mistake, despite how few parking spaces it actually took and how many jobs the city estimated it saved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Sanitation Dept’s ‘Clean Curbs’ Program Spreads to Staten Island

The Sanitation Department is getting a piece of the Rock. The agency’s “Clean Curbs” pilot program, which containerizes commercial trash, is expanding into Staten Island with an installation servicing businesses at 704 Bay St., in the Stapleton Heights section, south of the ferry at St. George. A...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CM Bottcher: City Must Publicly Report on Plate-Covering Perps

Big Brother is watching … but not squealing. A Manhattan Council member wants to require the Department of Transportation to issue monthly reports detailing how many times a city speed or red-light camera was foiled because a driver had defaced or covered his or her plate. Council Member Erik...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Power Play Edition

The day started with a press release from the Biden administration telling us that New York State had (finally) qualified for our share of $1.5 billion to help build electric vehicle chargers across the country. (We were the last state to qualify.) The White House statement mentioned New York’s “Electric...
QUEENS, NY

