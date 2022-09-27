ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park

By Aaron Chatman
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YBUA_0iC492e900

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is now officially in the hands of Churchill Downs Incorporated . The company made the announcement today, saying the purchase is now complete.

The previously-announced purchase cost Churchill Downs somewhere in the ballpark of $79 million. With this new acquisition, CDI says they’re looking into the the brand’s move into Owensboro with an off-track betting site.

Go behind-the-scenes with Churchill Downs

“Our team is already hard at work in both Henderson and Owensboro,” says Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI. “In the coming days, we look forward to sharing more about our plans to invest in the racing infrastructure at Ellis Park and to drive significant purse improvement through the Owensboro historical racing opportunity.”

Before today’s announcement, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved the purchase for Churchill Downs. Officials say the transaction was funded with cash on hand and through the company’s existing credit facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Greenfield woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand over several weeks

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the business owner, allege court documents. The police investigation began on September 4 when the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the corn stand’s owner. The owner told […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Horse Racing Betting#Cdi#Owensboro#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man charged with child molesting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
BRAZIL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Indy woman who called herself a ‘crackhead’ had 73 stolen credit cards, dozens of government IDs

INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers found a trove of stolen credit cards, government identifications, passports, checkbooks and more after pulling over an Indianapolis woman who was driving with an expired temporary license plate. Angela Cook, 47, was arrested for a slew of charges that include identity deception, driving while suspended and possession of cocaine. At the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tiny Homes for Veterans Project begins taking shape

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A group of volunteers spent their morning Saturday helping construct a pavilion and garden area that will be next to the homes. The project, which has been in the works for months, offers temporary housing for homeless veterans around the Terre Haute area. Reach Services and the Terre Haute Area Association […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Nike Valley Twilight returns to Lavern Gibson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Nike Valley Twilight returned to Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course on Saturday evening. The event capped four days of races at the championship course. Here are the top 25 finishers from the girls and boys championship races: Girls 1 2081 Ciara O’Shea Madison Central, KY 3:04 3:28 3:21 3:24 3:32 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy