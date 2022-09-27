Professional pet photographer helping local animal rescues

Professional pet photographer Val Woodward is volunteering her time and talents to benefit local animal rescues.

Action News caught up with her, as her company Fur Real Life Photography helped get two pups at Pitty Party Bully Rescue camera ready.

"They were allowed to sniff around get comfortable we do bring treats so there's that positive reinforcement for them immediately," said Woodward.

Most days you'll find Woodward working with private clients to capture memories with their pets, but volunteers at rescues to help spotlight animals who may be too shy to put their best paw forward.

"Every dog is different and unique so we try to focus on that uniqueness so that we can capture that in our images," says Woodward.

Woodward has donated her time and talents to a number of the Valley's rescues including Cat House on the Kings and Paw Squad 559.

Each successful shoot, is thanks to her technique. "Treats, noises, we've created a lot of different noises to get attention. We do have some dogs that feel really nervous so we spend extra time making them feel comfortable first. We go at the dogs pace. I use a really fast shutter speed so we can capture those really quick in between moments where they might pause a little bit."

The thoughtful approach to each photo shoot isn't just to get the perfect shot. It's to shine a light on the pets personality, bringing them one step closer to their forever home.

"We really want to showcase who that dog is," says Woodward. "They've been through a lot of trauma most likely some of these dogs have been dumped and basically been told that theyre worthless so we really want them to know there is a wonderful dog personality beneath all of that."

Those images are showcased in Woodward's new book, " Rugged to Rescued ."

"When you open that book it's not just beautiful pictures of dogs," says Woodward. "Each one of those dogs has a story. The majority of those dogs were rescued by Paw Squad 559."

Proceeds of the book sales benefit local foster based rescue, Paw Squad 559