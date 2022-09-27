Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
kannapolisnc.gov
New Development Coming to Kannapolis
Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
Charlotte Fire investigating mobile home fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning. Firefighters went just after 6 a.m. to the home on Grierview Lane at Grier Road. A Channel 9 crew could see Grier Road was blocked with a water supply line while firefighters...
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
WBTV
One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 near John St. in Matthews
It's blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say. Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte.
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
WBTV
One person killed in crash in south Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in south Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The crash happened on Ballantyne Commons Parkway near Johnston Road. Medic pronounced the victim dead. More details will be provided as they become available.
Government Technology
Here’s How to Prepare for Hurricane Ian in Charlotte
(TNS) - Severe weather is expected this weekend as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas. The tropical storm is expected to arrive in the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. That also goes for the North Carolina foothills, parts of the North and South Carolina mountains and Upstate South Carolina, NWS forecasters said.
WMAZ
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County
Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting.
Charlotte native survives sinking boat off Galapagos Islands; 4 reported dead, officials say
CHARLOTTE — It was a terrifying turn of events for a Charlotte native who was in a small boat for tourists that sank near the Galápagos Islands. Reports are that at least four people drowned Sunday night nearly 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador. Jesse Tuttle shot...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives still looking to identify people involved in several crimes over the summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hoping to identify people involved in multiple crimes that took place over the summer months. Police are still working to identify a man who robbed the Skill Games arcade off Valleydale Road in north Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith...
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
WBTV
One dies in crash on I-485 in Matthews
Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution. Charlotte's EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision.
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed
Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
Comments / 0