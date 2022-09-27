ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kannapolisnc.gov

New Development Coming to Kannapolis

Insite Properties Projects $500 Million in Private Investment. During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more. This goal of creating a healthy and vibrant economy has come to fruition and has resulted in generating thousands of jobs and opportunities for dozens of small businesses, and industries of all sizes. Companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline, Prime Beverage, and others are now part of our community.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
WSOC Charlotte

Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 near John St. in Matthews

It’s blocking the road from Darblay to Henderson Park roads. CATS bus driver has medical emergency, collides with school bus in south Charlotte, officials say. Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
WBTV

One person killed in crash in south Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in south Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The crash happened on Ballantyne Commons Parkway near Johnston Road. Medic pronounced the victim dead. More details will be provided as they become available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Government Technology

Here’s How to Prepare for Hurricane Ian in Charlotte

(TNS) - Severe weather is expected this weekend as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas. The tropical storm is expected to arrive in the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. That also goes for the North Carolina foothills, parts of the North and South Carolina mountains and Upstate South Carolina, NWS forecasters said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dies in crash on I-485 in Matthews

Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution. Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision. Updated: 4 hours ago. CBRE said in the announcement that...
MATTHEWS, NC
tiremeetsroad.com

Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed

Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
LINCOLNTON, NC

