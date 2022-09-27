ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner.

The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits.

An excessive heat warning is even in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The sweltering conditions will bring an elevated risk of heat related illnesses , prompting National Weather Service officials to remind residents to remain hydrated if spending time outdoors.

There is good news on the horizon. Forecasters are calling for a cooling trend to begin on Thursday with afternoon highs returning to normal, or even below normal, by Friday.

The cooler weather is expected to stick around too, with many areas continuing with below average temperatures well into next week.

