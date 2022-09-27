ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools

Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
TechCrunch

Adobe rolls out Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 with AI-powered features

In Premiere Elements 2023, there’s over 100 new audio tracks and slideshow templates in “a range of modern looks and themes,” Adobe says — and effects inspired by famous works of art. Users can tap AI to automatically bring together scenes based on the style of their videos, or use tools to reduce noise in low-light videos and resize the videos for social channels while keeping the key parts of the footage in the frame.
TechCrunch

Fairphone adds fully refurbished handsets to its modular reuse mix

It’s now added another string to its sustainability bow by selling a (limited) stock of its 2019 flagship, the Fairphone 3, as refurbished handsets — which come with a two-year warranty. It said the refurbished Fairphone 3 devices are on sale from today — offered as a more...
TechCrunch

Tesla’s robot is a real robot now, not just a guy in a suit

The robot wasn’t a human dressed in a robot costume like last year. Instead, Tesla introduced a functioning robot, albeit with exposed cables and a bit wobbly, at its second annual event. According to Musk, it was the first time it was working without “any support, cranes, mechanical mechanisms or cables.”
TechCrunch

Dating app Inner Circle adds a suite of anti-ghosting features

Inner Circle dubbed this new group of features designed to provide more closure to online daters “The Date Conscious Suite.” The new toolset includes things like anti-ghosting reminders, end conversation options, closure messages, pinned conversations, and decision prompts. With anti-ghosting reminders, Inner Circle notifies users if there is...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Google to sunset Stadia in January 2023, will refund hardware purchases

Today we are mostly listening to acoustic covers of songs we love (a surprise Iron and Wine cover, perhaps?), and mentally preparing ourselves for TechCrunch Disrupt. Which reminds us — did you know you can get 15% off passes with the DC discount code for being a Daily Crunch reader? Don’t say we never did anything for you, dear reader! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch

mmhmm co-founders are building the great pyramid of hybrid work

When Phil Libin co-founded Evernote he spent tons of money making the perfect working environment with chic offices, a shuttle bus and headphones to block out all of his employees’ distracting co-workers. He’s since seen the work-from-home light and co-founded mmhmm to make working remotely more efficient and even more fun. In this episode Phil breaks down his pyramid of communication, explains how embracing asynchronous videos changed everything about meetings at mmhmm and states why he will never go to work in the metaverse.
TechCrunch

Arrival produces long-awaited battery-electric commercial van

The Arrival van is the first vehicle built at the company’s Microfactory in Bicester, U.K., which uses autonomous mobile robots instead of a traditional assembly line. The remaining vans built this year will be earmarked for testing, validation and quality control, rather than customer delivery. “Although we have not...
TechCrunch

Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform

Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
TechCrunch

Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka

The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerged last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
TechCrunch

The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
TechCrunch

Meta’s Make-A-Video AI achieves a new, nightmarish state of the art

We’ve seen text-to-video models before — it’s a natural extension of text-to-image models like DALL-E, which output stills from prompts. But while the conceptual jump from still image to moving one is small for a human mind, it’s far from trivial to implement in a machine learning model.
TechCrunch

Telegram cuts subscription fee by more than half in India

In a message to users in India on Saturday, Telegram said it was making the subscription available in the country at a discount. The monthly subscription now costs customers 179 Indian rupees ($2.2), down from 469 Indian rupees ($5.74) earlier. The app’s monthly subscription, called Telegram Premium, costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market.
TechCrunch

Lunio raises $15M to combat click fraud with algorithms

To combat ad fraud, Neil Andrew, Segev Hochberg and Alex Winston co-founded Lunio, which attempts to exclude fake web traffic arriving from different channels by analyzing behavior patterns. The startup today announced that it closed a $15 million Series A round led by Smedvig Capital, bringing Lunio’s total raised to around $17 million.
