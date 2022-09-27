ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Sioux Falls home with double deck sells for $1.3 million

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
A home in southern Sioux Falls sold for $1.3 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of September 6-9.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 405 E. Piping Rock Lane offers 4,876 square-feet on 0.42 acres of land near the Prairie Green Golf Course. The house features a fire pit, a screened-in porch, a double deck, a gym, a wet bar and a home theater.

The second home to sell for over $1 million this week is located at 25669 479th Avenue. It sold for $1.1 million.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of September 6-9, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 405 E. Piping Rock Lane, $1.3 million
  2. 25669 479th Avenue, $1.1 million
  3. 47499 Silver Creek Circle, $860,000
  4. 5511 W. Colonial Court, $825,000
  5. 824 E. Lynn Avenue, Canton; $750,000
  6. 9405 W. Lakeside Circle, $680,000
  7. 2408 S. Canyon Avenue, $675,000
  8. 46691 Robin Place, Tea; $655,000
  9. 2515 N. Lammers Court, Tea; $641,000
  10. 7608 S. Meredith Avenue, $623,500

ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

