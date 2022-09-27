Biden’s student loan handout ‘has issues’, will encourage people to ‘borrow unwisely’: New York Times writer

Freedom Works economist Steve Moore shared his frustration over the current state of the American economy and President Biden's economic agenda on Friday's "Hannity." STEVE MOORE: People always ask me is what the Biden administration doing on the economy intentional? And I say I don't think it's intentional, but if it were intentional and you did want to destroy a country's economy, you do two things, Sean. First, you would destroy its currency. And when you've got inflation out of control, that's what it does. It destabilized your currency. And the second thing you would do, Sean, is destroy its energy supply. And that's exactly what has happened under Joe Biden. Now, here's what I why I'm so frustrated with our current situation. By the way, the numbers just came out today confirming I'm always asked, are we going to go into recession? I said, we're already in a recession, Sean, come on, the first two months of this. Two quarters of this year were negative. That was confirmed today. We're in an economic morass. We're in a financial meltdown right now as a country.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO