Orangeburg, SC

News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ray Tanner
