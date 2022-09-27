Carmel native gets 4-chair turn with Lizzo performance on 'The Voice'

Carmel native Morgan Taylor's performance of Lizzo's song "Cuz I Love You" earned her the coveted four-chair turn from NBC's "The Voice" judges Monday night.

"The Voice," is a reality singing competition that starts each season with blind auditions, where the acclaimed judges sit with their backs to the performers and turn around based on their voices alone.

Blake Shelton was the first to turn for Taylor, just seconds into Taylor's performance, and Gwen Stefani was not far behind. John Legend and Camila Cabello were third and fourth, respectively.

Taylor, 20, is a student at Belmont University studying commercial music-voice with an emphasis in songwriting. According to Facebook, she attended Carmel High School.

Taylor told the judges she wants to sing "soulful, pop" music.

Following the performance, the judges praised Taylor's performance and each fought to get her on their team.

Taylor picked John Legend as her coach.

"It sounded like it should be on the radio," Legend said of Taylor's voice. "It sounded special."

Taylor did not immediately respond to IndyStar's request for comment.

After the blind auditions, which are not yet over, the next step for Taylor is the Battle Rounds.

In the battle, Taylor will perform a duet with another member of Legend's team, after which the coach will decide who gets to move forward.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.