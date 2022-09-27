ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Why Disney Stock Is a Great Buy Right Now

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
CARS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Verizon Communications#Web3 Investment#Motley
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

Multiple growth drivers could help Qualcomm maintain its impressive growth. AMD's bottom line could grow rapidly thanks to notable catalysts like the data center market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023

Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock

Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks

Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Soaring Crypto Just Became an Even Better Buy

Cosmos has been a top-performing altcoin over the past two months and has emerged as a top prospect to explode in 2023. At its annual developers' conference, Cosmos unveiled ATOM 2.0, an updated strategic road map that focuses on building a stronger ecosystem. Cosmos will make it easier for blockchains...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Netflix’s business model is shifting, and many investors haven’t noticed what’s going on yet. Universal Display is going through a period of soft end-market demand, but the long-term growth story is still fantastic. It's high time to pounce on these tremendous buying opportunities. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?

Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rite-Aid Stock Fell 28% on Thursday

Rite-Aid has had three consecutive quarters of declining revenue. The company said it expected greater annual net losses in fiscal 2023 than in previous guidance. The company has struggled to keep up with industry leaders CVS and Walgreens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
