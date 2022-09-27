Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Disney Stock Is a Great Buy Right Now
Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving
Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
CARS・
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen. Stimulus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
If You Make $60,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's How Much You Can Claim in Social Security if You Retire at Age 62
Retirees can actually start taking Social Security as early as the age of 62. However, there are implications of doing this, including a penalty that retirees should understand. However, just because there is a penalty doesn't mean you shouldn't consider taking Social Security early. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025
Multiple growth drivers could help Qualcomm maintain its impressive growth. AMD's bottom line could grow rapidly thanks to notable catalysts like the data center market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
Experts estimate that the Social Security COLA for next year will be close to 8.7%. The average Social Security monthly check depends on the type of beneficiary. Even with the large increase, the COLA could be too little, too late to help offset inflation. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023
Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock
Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks
Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
This Soaring Crypto Just Became an Even Better Buy
Cosmos has been a top-performing altcoin over the past two months and has emerged as a top prospect to explode in 2023. At its annual developers' conference, Cosmos unveiled ATOM 2.0, an updated strategic road map that focuses on building a stronger ecosystem. Cosmos will make it easier for blockchains...
Motley Fool
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Netflix’s business model is shifting, and many investors haven’t noticed what’s going on yet. Universal Display is going through a period of soft end-market demand, but the long-term growth story is still fantastic. It's high time to pounce on these tremendous buying opportunities. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?
Amazon just announced over a dozen new products and improvements at its annual Devices and Services event. The stock looks cheap, down 37% from its peak last year. The company is well-positioned for a strong fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
Motley Fool
Why Rite-Aid Stock Fell 28% on Thursday
Rite-Aid has had three consecutive quarters of declining revenue. The company said it expected greater annual net losses in fiscal 2023 than in previous guidance. The company has struggled to keep up with industry leaders CVS and Walgreens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Cloudflare Announces New Innovation for Mobile Devices as It Edges Into Cybersecurity
Cloudflare has been growing sales at close to 50% or more since 2019. New mobile security products are aimed at a fast-growing market and could help Cloudflare keep up its rapid growth. Even after taking a beating, though, this is still a high-priced stock. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0