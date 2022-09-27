ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Heart Walk returns to Indianapolis for 31st event

INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a ball game at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday morning. Instead, survivors of heart disease and stroke made the field their home base as they raised awareness at the American Heart Association's 31st Annual Indianapolis Heart Walk. 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon emceed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovations nearly complete

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction crews have been working feverishly for the past four months to complete the third and final phase of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovation project, and they've finished just in time for Sunday's Post Malone concert. 13News got a sneak peek of the completed renovations, which cost hundreds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence theater hosting 'SNL'-style sketch comedy show

LAWRENCE, Indiana — The new season of "Saturday Night Live" premieres Saturday, Oct. 1 on WTHR. However, Hoosiers don't have to look far for a sketch comedy show similar to "SNL." Arts for Lawrence is hosting "Indiana Night Live! Fall-o-ween" on Oct. 14 and 15. "We have everything from...
LAWRENCE, IN
KISS 106

Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Made in Indiana: ‘Adorably strange’ miniature dolls

INDIANAPOLIS — Mandy Crandell found herself bored in the evenings after she started her first job in 2007, so she began experimenting with making miniature dolls. Her first was the Lydia Deetz character from “Beetlejuice,” and now you’ll find everything from Care Bears to Michael Myers dolls on her Etsy store, PlanetGloom.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Return to Charlie Brown's

SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro made a return visit to Speedway's Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steak House this week. One of the customers he bumped into was wearing a classic Indy Racing League sweatshirt. "Look at the date on it, 1997" he said. "This year was 68...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Whiteland High School

WHITELAND, Ind. — Week 7 of Operation Football kicked off in Whiteland, where the Marching Warriors performed live as the Band of the Week!. On the gridiron, Whiteland hosts Mooresville Friday night. You can see the highlights from the game tonight at 11 on Operation Football. Check out the...
WHITELAND, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame

Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Beeson heads back to state for fourth time

ANDERSON — Lapel High School’s back-to-back girls state golf champion will make her return to Prairie View Golf Club on Friday to defend her title. In a year in which only two individuals at regional advanced (down from the typical five), carding an even-par 72 on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Edgewood Golf Course was more than enough for Lapel’s Macy Beeson to secure one of the spots.
LAPEL, IN
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: September 30

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
