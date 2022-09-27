Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina Andras
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Heart Walk returns to Indianapolis for 31st event
INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a ball game at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday morning. Instead, survivors of heart disease and stroke made the field their home base as they raised awareness at the American Heart Association's 31st Annual Indianapolis Heart Walk. 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon emceed...
Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovations nearly complete
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction crews have been working feverishly for the past four months to complete the third and final phase of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovation project, and they've finished just in time for Sunday's Post Malone concert. 13News got a sneak peek of the completed renovations, which cost hundreds...
Actor, comedian Mike Epps to improve Indianapolis neighborhood in HGTV series
INDIANAPOLIS — Actor, comedian, producer and real estate investor Mike Epps is revitalizing the street he grew up on in Indianapolis in a new HGTV series called "Buying Back the Block." Mike and his wife, Kyra Epps, who is a television producer and design enthusiast, have already transformed an...
Lawrence theater hosting 'SNL'-style sketch comedy show
LAWRENCE, Indiana — The new season of "Saturday Night Live" premieres Saturday, Oct. 1 on WTHR. However, Hoosiers don't have to look far for a sketch comedy show similar to "SNL." Arts for Lawrence is hosting "Indiana Night Live! Fall-o-ween" on Oct. 14 and 15. "We have everything from...
Brownsburg teen making trip to PGA Shriners Children’s Open for special honor
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A freshman at Brownsburg High School is going to miss some school next week during a special trip to Las Vegas. Owen Mahan is a patient ambassador for the Shriners Children's Open PGA golf tourney. Owen often wears a t-shirt that reads “Leg Story: $20”. He...
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Fox 59
Made in Indiana: ‘Adorably strange’ miniature dolls
INDIANAPOLIS — Mandy Crandell found herself bored in the evenings after she started her first job in 2007, so she began experimenting with making miniature dolls. Her first was the Lydia Deetz character from “Beetlejuice,” and now you’ll find everything from Care Bears to Michael Myers dolls on her Etsy store, PlanetGloom.
Good News: Return to Charlie Brown's
SPEEDWAY, Ind — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro made a return visit to Speedway's Charlie Brown's Pancake & Steak House this week. One of the customers he bumped into was wearing a classic Indy Racing League sweatshirt. "Look at the date on it, 1997" he said. "This year was 68...
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Whiteland High School
WHITELAND, Ind. — Week 7 of Operation Football kicked off in Whiteland, where the Marching Warriors performed live as the Band of the Week!. On the gridiron, Whiteland hosts Mooresville Friday night. You can see the highlights from the game tonight at 11 on Operation Football. Check out the...
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
Fox 59
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
WTHR
Operation Football Week 7: Mooresville at Whiteland, Spirit Award
INDIANAPOLIS — The Mooresville Pioneers (5-1) play the Whiteland Warriors (5-1) for week 7 of Operation Football. Whiteland is also the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the coveted...
indyschild.com
9 Cool Events Taking Place This Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Head to Piney Acres Farm for Hocus Pocus Movie Night. Unlimited Play, Ride, Jump and ALL the fall fun until “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” starts at 8pm and “Hocus Pocus” plays at 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for our very special farm guests, the Sanderson sisters!! They will be meeting & greeting throughout the night!!
pendletontimespost.com
Beeson heads back to state for fourth time
ANDERSON — Lapel High School’s back-to-back girls state golf champion will make her return to Prairie View Golf Club on Friday to defend her title. In a year in which only two individuals at regional advanced (down from the typical five), carding an even-par 72 on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Edgewood Golf Course was more than enough for Lapel’s Macy Beeson to secure one of the spots.
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
Young Indiana cancer survivor wants other patients to know they're not alone
LAUREL, Indiana — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It's an effort to draw awareness to the nearly 16,000 young people diagnosed with cancer each year — and that number is increasing by about 1% every year. Sara Murrell is a third grader from Laurel, Indiana. Her courage...
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
WTHR
