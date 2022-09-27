Read full article on original website
Related
KPD: One person dead after hit-and-run in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on Friday. According to KPD, it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. KPD officers responded to a bicyclist hit in a crash on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street. KPD said a man was found laying in...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton man killed in Thursday accident
A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
newstalk987.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a House Fire in the Fort Sanders Area
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Fort Sanders area. Crews called to the 1200 block of Forest Avenue. The house was fully involved with flames coming through the attic. The home is a total loss and was reportedly vacant. No injuries have been reported.
newstalk987.com
One person is dead after a shooting in a Knoxville apartment complex.
One person is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex. Officials said KPD investigators were at the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments and found a man that had been shot dead. Officials said several possible witnesses were located and detained for questioning. The investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Continuing Their Investigation into the Shooting Death of a 16 Year-Old Boy at a West Knoxville Apartment
Knoxville Police are continuing their investigation after finding a 16 year-old boy shot to death at Big Oaks Apartments. WVLT reporting charges are on the way for a 16-year-old boy they believe shot and killed the boy found at the Middlebrook Pike apartment yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. They say private armed guards are hired to patrol the complex, but no one was working at the time of the shooting.
TBI: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe
Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Cathy Kaywood has been found safe. Previous: (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman missing out of Sullivan County. Authorities say that Cathy Kaywood, who was last seen walking away from her Brookside Drive home in Kingsport, […]
wvlt.tv
Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
newstalk987.com
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.
Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Kingsport that occurred earlier this month
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on September 10, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Alexander Merritt, of Salisbury, Maryland died on Sunday. Police responded to Interstate 81 near exit 63 in Kingsport on September 10. Authorities...
wcyb.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. Police responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call on September 19. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a gun at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
newstalk987.com
A Flock Camera Alerts Knoxville Police to Stolen Vehicle and Leads to the Suspects Arrest
A woman is arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle she was driving. The camera alerted police to a stolen white Lexus SUV Saturday afternoon after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive. Officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of...
wvlt.tv
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
WATE
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
‘Coach Heupel’s got juice’ | Kicker Chase McGrath speaks to UT’s chemistry. The planned closure of North River Road is worrying people who live in Monroe county as the area's busiest tourism season prepares to kick off. Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest. Updated:...
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
Comments / 0