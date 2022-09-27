Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Pat McCoy
Funeral service for Pat McCoy, age 82 of Nevada, TX, formally from Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Reverend Tony McCoy officiating. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Stracener, Josh Cope, Jacob Cope, Michael Cope, Lance Kruse, and Rowdy Stracener serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. McCoy passed away on September 25, 2022 at her residence.
Obituary for James Coppedge
A private graveside service for James Coppedge, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life immediately following at the family residence. Mr. Coppedge passed away on September 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
Educational fun activities 2022 at Cooper Lake State Park
Cooper Lake State Park hosted “Friday Night Frog Talks” on September 30 to teach kids how to identify frogs by their calls. We love all the fun classes they provide!
Kiwanis Cook for 2022 Special Games Day
The local Noon Kiwanis club grilled up hamburgers to feed the students from SSISD who participated in the Special Games Day hosted at the Sulphur Springs High School. Students from across the district came together to play games and enjoy activities outside of their standard day. The Kiwanis club with the help of the Alliance Bank trail grill, made lunch possible for these students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic
Due to demand, additional appointments were added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/27
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS are proud of our comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation program. We provide the highest quality care in order to improve the functional independence of those we serve. Listed are some of the specialties we treat: amputation, brain injury, bilateral knee/hip replacement, certain arthritic conditions, deconditioning, hip fracture, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, post back and cardiac surgery, spinal cord injury, and stroke. The Inpatient Rehab teams uses an interdisciplinary team approach for recovery with a goal to return the patient to a healthy, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.
Patrick, Collier campaign in Sulphur Springs
Both Dan Patrick and Mike Collier, who are running for Texas Lieutenant Governor, stopped in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to greet fans and talk politics. Sulphur Springs is on the political map and that’s why your vote is so important!. Photos by Front Porch News.
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary for Celecia “CeCe” Jeffery
Funeral services for Celecia Nicole “CeCe” Jeffery, age 22 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro. Wilton McMorris officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Sulphur Springs with Chris Price, Josh Yager, Farron Davis, Dave Moore, Dennis Stapleton and Justin Yager serving as pallbearers and Jordan Smith, Larry Yager, Chuck Simmons and Dylan Simmons serving as honorary pallbearers.
SSHS welcomes students for Special Needs Game Day 2022
Sulphur Springs High School hosted Special Games Day on September 29. The purpose of the day is for local special needs children to experience the fun of athletics. Everyone had a great time!. Photos by Kacey Chicas.
Dial study club homecoming parade 2022
A few of our favorite photos from last night’s homecoming parade! Sulphur Springs faces Liberty-Eylau on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for homecoming. The wildcats are 3-1.
Kiwanis officers installed September 21, 2022
Lt. Governor Denise Kornegay, of Paris, joined the Kiwanis club to recognize the officers for the coming year, which begins on October 1, 2022. Kiwanis Secretary Jim Thompson. The Kiwanis Club of Sulphur Springs meets each Wednesday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. Visitors and prospective new members are welcome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NETBIO moves 5,600 cattle during September sale
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
Northeast Texas Walk like MADD 2022
Anyone looking to support a cause next weekend needs to look no further. The Northeast Texas Walk Like MADD, sponsored by Jay Hodge Chevrolet, will be happening on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The walk is the signature fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and its purpose is to raise both...
Newest Acreage Listings That Just Arrived On the Market
Open 4 acres w/utilities on I-30 frontage being used as an R.V. Air BnB — Sulphur Springs. Great location and easy ON & OFF access to I-30 with utilities already in place on 4.066 acres! Just outside the city limits, you’ll find this convenient tract located less than 4 miles east of the quaint but thriving town of Sulphur Springs and on the route to popular recreational boating destinations on Lake Cypress Springs and Bob Sandlin Lake. Currently used as an R.V. AirBnB but could move in a tiny home(s) for nightly stays or could be a place for travelers with livestock or horses to stop and have enough acreage for their animals.
Obituary for Roger Dale Case
Funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Roger passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Florida. He was born on December 14, 1952, in New Bloomfield, MO, the son of Van Dewayne and Pauline Case. He married Joyce Smith on February 14, 1975, in Mobley, MO. Roger worked as a truck driver for Vititow Trucking for over 10 years. He really treasured his family and enjoyed family outing, vacations, and gathering. He also loved singing karaoke, fishing, camping, and hunting. Roger’s greatest life lesson was learning to take one day at a time. He is survived by wife, Joyce Case of Sulphur Springs, son, Anthony Case and wife Robin of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Crystal Hull and husband Jesse of Sulphur Springs, Debbie Chaney and husband Darian of Sulphur Springs, brother, Michael Case and wife Danielle of AL, sisters, Joyce Furnell and husband David of MO, Brenda Case of MO, grandchildren, Brittany Covington and husband Matt, Jordan Chaney, Brianna Chaney, Jarian Chaney and Maddie Maynard, Eric Sims, Erin Sims, Randuhn Lawrence, Bailey Case, Alexis Case, Alexander Bayless, Charlie Bayless, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Case, great-grandson, and mother-in-law.
Obituary for Lisa Smith
Funeral service for Lisa Smith, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Judge Robert Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Ms. Smith went to be with her Heavenly Father with her mother, sister and brother by her side on September 7, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
Fall Festival 2022 Schedule
The 2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Presented by City National bank, now in its 53rd year, is back and better than ever! Check out the listing of events for maximum fall fun. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 21-22: Creative Arts Contest...
Obituary for Thurman Hill
Graveside service for Thurman, “Julio” O’Neal Hill, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Rockdale Cemetery with William Penson, Roger Sewell, Mark Baker, J.C. White, Larry Loney, Joe Murray, Allen Hill and Lance Loney serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Thurman passed away on September 8, 2022 at his residence.
SSHS seniors named to Merit Scholars
Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams announced today that Lausen Ost and Alexis C. McCoy have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented senior.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0