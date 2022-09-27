ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man allegedly left 2 children at birthday party to use meth at Dollar General

By C. Allan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged in Buckhannon after allegedly leaving two children at a birthday party in order to use meth at a Dollar General.

Dustan Culverhouse

On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person at a Dollar General location in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Upshur County EMS who had removed Dustan Culverhouse, 38, from the vehicle and were attempting to wake him, officers said.

Logan County Commission announces major changes following fire department investigation

After he woke up, Culverhouse refused to go to the hospital. Officers then searched him and found a bag of methamphetamine; Culverhouse “admitted that a second bag was located in the center console of the vehicle,” which amounted to 5.3 grams, according to the complaint.

During this incident, two children in Culverhouse’s care were at a birthday party, and Culverhouse had “failed to show up to pick up [the] children.” Individuals at the birthday party stated Culverhouse “did not seem impaired” while at the party, officers said.

Culverhouse has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Related
WDTV

Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
WDTV

2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Barbour County police investigating fraudulent schemes case

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fraudulent schemes case. Authorities say an unknown number of men are attempting to pass around checks for a substantial amount of money in Barbour and Randolph Counties. Anyone, specifically business owners, who sees someone trying to pass...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Police seek assistance locating missing person

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities are seeking information pertaining to the whereabouts of a missing person in the Bridgeport area. Reports from the Bridgeport Police Department indicate that 24 year old Richard “Trey” Reed has been missing since Saturday, September 24, 2022. Reed is 5’10”, approximately 220lbs,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University announced on Thursday that after a thorough investigation, one of its fraternities has been cleared of hazing allegations. Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with WVU to end its suspension related to an alleged hazing that was announced in August. According to the WVU release, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

