Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Jack Grealish reveals when he'll reach his peak at Man City
Jack Grealish says he still has more to offer for Manchester City after impressing in his side's last game against Wolves.
Arsenal flex their title credentials by dismantling Antonio Conte's Tottenham
Arsenal proved their status as title contenders with an emphatic north London derby victory.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca
UEFA・
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Wanderers replace Hammers in Premier League relegation zone
West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening, with Bruno Lage's men replacing them in the bottom three.
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea winner at Crystal Palace was 'a bit jammy'
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has said he was a tad fortunate to score his side's winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Karim Benzema will start against Osasuna
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Carlo Ancelotti has made a decision on Karim Benzema after recovering from injury.
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'had no idea' how Brighton would perform in 3-3 draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it was hard for his side to prepare for Saturday's clash with Brighton as this was their first game under Roberto De Zerbi.
Who is Ibrahim Adel? Things to know about the Liverpool target
A breakdown of everything you need to know about rising star Ibrahim Adel, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
Xavi not expected to risk Sergi Roberto despite Barcelona right-back crisis
Barcelona have multiple injured right-backs but Sergi Roberto may not be risked against Mallorca this weekend.
Transfer rumours: Nkunku's secret Chelsea medical; De Gea's showdown talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Christopher Nkunku, Neymar, David De Gea, Ilkay Gundogan, James Maddison, Marco Asensio & more.
Luis Campos suggests PSG made a mistake by signing Kylian Mbappe & Neymar
Luis Campos admits PSG may have made a mistake by spending so much money on both Kylian Mbappe & Neymar.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Antonio Conte press conference: North London derby; Son on free-kicks; Richarlison support
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday.
Harry Kane sets two Premier League records in north London derby
Harry Kane set two Premier League scoring records in the north London derby against Arsenal.
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to north London derby victory
Player ratings from the north London derby clash between Arsenal & Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
