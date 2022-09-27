Read full article on original website
Day 11: Jury watches Taylor Parker interrogation videos
Taylor Parker told investigators that it was Reagan Hancock's idea to cut her unborn baby out of her own body on the morning of her murder.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
Parker trial continues with interrogation videos
Jurors saw videos taken after Taylor Parker’s arrest in the ongoing murder trial in New Boston. Prosecutors pointed to disparities in the stories told by Parker during her interrogations, including long hesitations after questions asked by a Texas Ranger. During one video, Parker was asked if she had ever...
Closing Statements In NE Texas Capital Murder Trial
Testimony in the Bowie County Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments start Monday. The state is accusing Parker of murdering Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, who Parker allegedly cut out of Hancock’s womb and kidnapped. She faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TXKToday.com : State and defense rest in fetal abduction case
Prosecutors and the defense rested on Thursday evening in the guilt or innocence phase of Taylor Rene Parker’s capital murder trial. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by Bowie County, TX, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to return to court on Monday to hear closing arguments from both sides. The defense called no witnesses during this phase of the trial.
Timeline emerges in Taylor Parker capital murder, fetal abduction trial
Jurors saw evidence Thursday that Parker was not only at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder but may have done a trial run the day before.
HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death
Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
GRAPHIC: Testimony in Taylor Parker capital murder trial details brutal, violent attack
An expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that the evidence he found at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder indicates she was beaten and stabbed in several areas of the home before she bled out on the living room floor.
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid
During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
Morris County Jail Log, August 28-September 3
Aug. 29• Sterling Alexandria Frazier, of Naples, was arrested by Morris Country deputies for disorderly conduct.• Deandria Pendleton, of Clarksville,
PD: Suspect flipped truck after chase, climbed out before being arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving. According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving […]
Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution
Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
Hope Police Department: Warrants, accidents and arrests from September 12 to 19
Gremeko McMorris, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Nicholas Washington, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Benjamin Devenney, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Heather Williams, 43, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Kerry Love, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. ACCIDENTS:. 9.13.22. 1:55am in the...
