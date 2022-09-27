ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Parker trial continues with interrogation videos

Jurors saw videos taken after Taylor Parker’s arrest in the ongoing murder trial in New Boston. Prosecutors pointed to disparities in the stories told by Parker during her interrogations, including long hesitations after questions asked by a Texas Ranger. During one video, Parker was asked if she had ever...
NEW BOSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
easttexasradio.com

Closing Statements In NE Texas Capital Murder Trial

Testimony in the Bowie County Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments start Monday. The state is accusing Parker of murdering Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, who Parker allegedly cut out of Hancock’s womb and kidnapped. She faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : State and defense rest in fetal abduction case

Prosecutors and the defense rested on Thursday evening in the guilt or innocence phase of Taylor Rene Parker’s capital murder trial. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by Bowie County, TX, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to return to court on Monday to hear closing arguments from both sides. The defense called no witnesses during this phase of the trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
swark.today

HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid

During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution

Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
CLARKSVILLE, TX
ktoy1047.com

House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home

The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
REDWATER, TX
News Channel 25

Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
HARLETON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession

25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy