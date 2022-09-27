Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had three hits...
Porterville Recorder
Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny...
Porterville Recorder
Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly. “Sandy was, obviously, he’s one of those...
Porterville Recorder
Perez has 4 hits, Royals beat AL Central champion Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic struck out a season-high eight and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on Saturday night. Perez collected three singles and a solo homer in four plate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Dodgers third. Mookie Betts doubles to deep right field. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow infield. Mookie Betts scores. Trayce Thompson called out on strikes. Miguel Vargas called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Rockies 0. Rockies fourth....
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
A-flied out for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Nido in the 9th. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR_Swanson (24), off Scherzer; Olson (32), off Scherzer. RBIs_Escobar (69), McNeil (60), Olson 2 (99), Swanson 2 (95). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Escobar, Vogelbach...
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Aranda in the 9th. b-lined out for Walls in the 9th. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B_Choi (20), Gurriel (40), Altuve (36). RBIs_Y.Díaz (57), Peña (58). SB_Meyers (2). CS_Arozarena (12). S_Maldonado. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez); Houston 5 (Altuve, A.Díaz, Bregman, Alvarez...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Fire beat Cincinnati, clinching playoff berth for NYC
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jhon Durán scored twice to build a three-goal lead, and the Chicago Fire beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Saturday night in a result that clinched a playoff berth for defending champion New York City. Durán scored in the 56th and 75th minutes, both with assists from...
Comments / 0