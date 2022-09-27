Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Muralist painting way across country
On Thursday, artist Cheyenne Renee Marcus was putting the final touches on the new mural greeting visitors to Main Street Gardnerville. Marcus, 22, painted the mural as part of her 50 murals in 50 states project that she began in April. The Main Street mural at Gardnerville Station is No....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Wallflowers, Christopher Cross, Fire Fest, Tallac After Dark, Fall Festival on deck
Join Tallac Historic Site volunteers and staff for an interpretive tour through the American Spiritualism Movement from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from Oct. 5-21. Discover why so many have tried to speak to the dead and how they did it, with history of seances to Ouija. Tickets...
Record-Courier
Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra
Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
Record-Courier
Fall brings brisk mornings, fall colors and … fish
Welcome to the Sierra fall season, brisk mornings and warm afternoons and the fall colors, which have not started to turn yet in Hope Valley. One thing before we get to your fishing report. I still see too many people towing their boats and trailers with their chains almost touching the ground. A couple years ago on Highway 395 in Minden, a truck pulling a trailer with low chains started three fires along the roadside. One of those fires could have taken out a home and a gas station. We can not afford to have any more fires that can be prevented. When you hook up your trailer, twist each chain to raise them up enough not to have contact with the pavement and then cross it over forming an X and hook it to your vehicle. A simple task to prevent fires along our roadways. Take your time and be safe getting to your destination.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Aspen Festival returns to Markleeville
Aspen groves are among the largest and oldest organisms on Earth because they reproduce by cloning. “Aspen is primarily a clonal species, meaning it regenerates from the root system and sends up suckers,” U.S. Forest Service Vegetation Management Staff Officer Annabelle Monti said in July. “The drawback of an aspen stand being all of one clone is that variability doesn’t exist, so if something affects the stand, it will affect the entire stand (or clone) of trees.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Yosemite Climbing Association hosts community cleanup
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the Yosemite Climbing Association from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for a Facelift: Act Local cleanup in South Lake Tahoe. The objective is to pick up litter, engage in service projects on public lands, and spread the works of stewardship to some of the most visited and beautiful recreation areas in the country.
nevadabusiness.com
Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit
Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter stoke: Magic Hour to premier at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Teton Gravity Research has unveiled the trailer for its newest film, Magic Hour, and the film will be premiering locally for VIP screenings. On Friday, Sept. 30, a full length screening of the ski and snowboard film will premiere at the Truckee Community Arts Center with a high end whiskey tasting featuring Tincup Whiskey and an athlete/production team Q&A.
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Sixth Annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will...
KOLO TV Reno
Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event. It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball. The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for October 2 to 9, 2022
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Challenger Way between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road will be closed, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Overland Street between Voltaire Street and Cochise Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
mynews4.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
Nevada Appeal
I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday
Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino Fandango’s Oktoberfest returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.
KOLO TV Reno
Victorian Avenue closed overnight in downtown Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Victorian Avenue will be closed from Pyramid Way to 14th Street. Police only...
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe should promote recycling, not banning plastic water bottles (Opinion)
For those who believe our society should be doing more to recycle plastic bottles, a concerning issue is developing in the city of South Lake Tahoe. Rather than encouraging more recycling through education and facilitating collection with convenient recycling bins and redemption centers, South Lake Tahoe is looking to ban the sale of water in plastic bottles of less than a gallon.
FOX Reno
Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport
The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
