Abbott-O’Rourke To Debate Tonight (Friday 03.30)
Friday Night lights take a political tone with the one-and-only debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. However, according to Glen Hamer, heading the Texas Association of Business, business leaders hope the questions focus on the economy instead of social issues. They want to see Friday’s debate focus on the energy industry’s future and how to spend a record budget. The televised debate is at 7:00 on the campus of UT-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.
Fish Art Contest
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is excited to announce it is accepting entries. They are for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest through Feb. 28. The Fish Art Contest is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fisheries and fishing.
Texas Gets Grant For EV Fueling Stations
Texas plans to use about $400 million from the bipartisan infrastructure to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations. Experts say this helps end what is known as “range anxiety.” In the first year, Texas plans to build more than 50 new locations along major highways to get one in each of the state’s 254 counties.
