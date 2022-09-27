Friday Night lights take a political tone with the one-and-only debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. However, according to Glen Hamer, heading the Texas Association of Business, business leaders hope the questions focus on the economy instead of social issues. They want to see Friday’s debate focus on the energy industry’s future and how to spend a record budget. The televised debate is at 7:00 on the campus of UT-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

