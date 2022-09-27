ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Driver License Division down across the state

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPHIz_0iC44ymP00

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the Driver License Division is experiencing an outage across the entire state.

According to ALEA officials, the cause of the outage is unknown, and so is how long it will take to get the network back up and running.

Because of the outage, Driver License Examiners won’t be able to process any in-person Driver License transactions, but officials say the services are still available online.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Auburn, Alabama kick off food drive competition leading up to Iron Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is kicking off a friendly food drive competition between two of the biggest rivalries in Alabama. The “Beat Bama Food Drive” and “Beat Auburn Beat Hunger” initiatives launched Friday to collect items for food banks across the state. For the 29th year in a row, a rivalry beyond football […]
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Ian Shifts East Leaving Alabama Dry but Breezy Thursday

Hurricane Ian is losing strength, moving northeast, and will end up making a second U.S. landfall off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina Friday as a tropical storm. Winds are now at 90mph and is currently a Category 1 storm (10pm Advisory). Ian will likely weaken to a tropical storm befor sunrise Thursday. Rain […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver License#Alea#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Windy Weekend Ahead for central Alabama as Ian Nears 2nd U.S. Landfall

Hurricane Ian, now over the Atlantic is starting to make its turn to the northwest. This will continue to bring heavy rain and strong on shore wind. The winds are forcing water inland and this will increase surge potential overnight and into Friday. The latest forecast has Ian making landfall Friday afternoon as a category […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Salvation Army, LifeSouth to help Florida with hurricane recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama groups are gearing up to help Florida on its road to recovery from Hurricane Ian. 37 mobile units from the Salvation Army are positioned to move into Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Corps Administrator for Montgomery and surrounding counties Major Harvey Johnson says once it’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy