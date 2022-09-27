Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; McNeil, New York, .323; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .283; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had three hits...
Fire beat Cincinnati, clinching playoff berth for NYC
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jhon Durán scored twice to build a three-goal lead, and the Chicago Fire beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Saturday night in a result that clinched a playoff berth for defending champion New York City. Durán scored in the 56th and 75th minutes, both with assists from...
Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly. “Sandy was, obviously, he’s one of those...
Caleb Williams runs, passes No. 6 USC past Arizona St. 42-25
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 Southern California never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half by their newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. “It just wasn’t quite us,” Riley said. “Wasn’t quite the edge that we’re used to playing with, and that we expect to play with.” Williams and the Trojans found their edge in the second half, and they used it to slice straight through the Sun Devils on the way to another big win. Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, keeping USC unbeaten in Riley’s first season with a 42-25 victory Saturday night.
Brewers blow lead, chance to tie Phils for wild-card spot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and the Milwaukee Brewers squandered a great opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single off Williams...
Buffalo 24, Miami (OH) 20
BUFF_Snyder 1 run (McNulty kick), 10:49. M-OH_FG Nicholson 35, 3:23. BUFF_FG McNulty 43, 7:07. M-OH_A.Smith 3 run (Nicholson kick), 3:55. M-OH_FG Nicholson 22, :58. BUFF_J.Marshall 15 pass from Snyder (McNulty kick), :31. A_18,615. M-OHBUFF. First downs1619. Total Net Yards359278. Rushes-yards38-24034-90 Passing119188. Punt Returns1-02--2 Kickoff Returns3-361-12 Interceptions Ret.1-171-51 Comp-Att-Int14-26-119-35-1 Sacked-Yards Lost2-150-0.
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
A-walked for Peterson in the 5th. b-struck out for Narváez in the 5th. c-struck out for Wong in the 6th. d-struck out for Leblanc in the 9th. E_Yelich (1). LOB_Miami 2, Milwaukee 9. HR_Burdick (3), off Ashby; Yelich (13), off Nardi. RBIs_Burdick 2 (6), De La Cruz 2 (40), Yelich (55), Urías (45), Caratini (34). SB_Berti (39).
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
A-singled for Aranda in the 9th. b-lined out for Walls in the 9th. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Houston 5. 2B_Choi (20), Gurriel (40), Altuve (36). RBIs_Y.Díaz (57), Peña (58). SB_Meyers (2). CS_Arozarena (12). S_Maldonado. Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez); Houston 5 (Altuve, A.Díaz, Bregman, Alvarez...
Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
Nix has 4 TDs and No. 13 Oregon downs Stanford 45-27
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. Nix indeed kept going, and going — all the way for an 80-yard touchdown. “I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I’m like `Please don’t slide, you got the touchdown!’” Cota said. “Sure enough, he made it.” Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more — including that 80-yarder — and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
A-flied out for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Nido in the 9th. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR_Swanson (24), off Scherzer; Olson (32), off Scherzer. RBIs_Escobar (69), McNeil (60), Olson 2 (99), Swanson 2 (95). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Escobar, Vogelbach...
Detroit 3, Chicago 0
Third Period_1, Detroit, Vrana 1 (Raymond), 1:44. 2, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Raymond), 11:46. 3, Detroit, Raymond 1 (Vrana, Seider), 14:29. Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-18-9_35. Chicago 7-7-7_21. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 3. Goalies_Detroit, Cossa 1-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (14-14). Chicago, Stalock 0-1-0 (35-32). A_15,735...
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
