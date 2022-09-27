EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. Nix indeed kept going, and going — all the way for an 80-yard touchdown. “I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I’m like `Please don’t slide, you got the touchdown!’” Cota said. “Sure enough, he made it.” Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more — including that 80-yarder — and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

