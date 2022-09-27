Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Belmiro Rocha, passed away on September 28, 2022. Bel was born in Cambridge, Mass., to Avelino and Mary Rocha on June 29, 1935. He grew up in East Cambridge and went to Rindge Tech, where he learned the machinist’s trade. He loved playing sports, especially basketball and softball in his younger years, and was walking, visiting his “pool friends”, and playing golf right up till just before he passed. Bel also loved the Boston teams and was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and especially the Celtics.

