Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen Walters
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Frederick Adam Leidner
Frederick Adam Leidner, 89, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away September 27, 2022, at The Villages Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Charlotte Leidner who preceded him on October 3, 2021. Frederick was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, son of the late Frederick A. and...
Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
Belmiro Rocha
Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Belmiro Rocha, passed away on September 28, 2022. Bel was born in Cambridge, Mass., to Avelino and Mary Rocha on June 29, 1935. He grew up in East Cambridge and went to Rindge Tech, where he learned the machinist’s trade. He loved playing sports, especially basketball and softball in his younger years, and was walking, visiting his “pool friends”, and playing golf right up till just before he passed. Bel also loved the Boston teams and was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and especially the Celtics.
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Roseate Spoonbill Ready For Nap Behind Lake Deaton Plaza
This beautiful roseate spoonbill was preparing to take an afternoon nap behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months
The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
Barred Owl On Mossy Branch Near Fenney Nature Trail
This barred owl was perched on a mossy branch near the Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday
City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up. This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44. Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs,...
Golf courses and pools in The Villages reopening after Hurricane Ian
Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers are reopening Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ina. However, some executive golf courses will still be closed. They are:. First Responders Putting Course and Multi-Purpose Field – closed until Monday, Oct. 3.
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
Duke Energy crews restore power to more than 650,000 customers in wake of Hurricane Ian
A Duke Energy Florida workforce of 10,000 from around the nation continue to make steady progress – restoring power caused by Hurricane Ian. More than 650,000 customers have had power restored thus far. Many of the linemen and trucks were assembled at a rally point near The Villages. As...
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information
The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
Local officials deserve praise for preparation prior to Hurricane Ian
The tri-county region has escaped Hurricane Ian relatively unscathed and while much of that has to do with the storm’s southern path, preparedness was also key. There are plenty of unseen folks who deserve praise for the preparation efforts. Let’s start with the men and women at The Villages...
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
Realtor discovers squatter living in home listed in Oxford
A realtor discovered a squatter living in a home listed in Oxford. The realtor called law enforcement after finding 22-year-old Lorna Elaina Henry living in the house, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the home, Henry was found there with “several other females.”
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
Storm debris will be collected at curbsides at homes in The Villages
Villagers who need to get rid of storm debris are asked adhere to the following information to assist the District in its recovery efforts:. Place storm debris in piles along the curbside. Pile storm-related debris un-bagged at the curb (NO leaves or small items). Storm-related debris includes shrubs, palm fronts,...
The Villages Public Safety Department officially begins ambulance service
The Villages Public Safety Department is officially taking over ambulance service as of Saturday in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. It’s been a long road to reach this point, after a series of public meetings last year of the ad hoc ambulance committee appointed by the Sumter County Commission.
Numerous Sumter County offices will be closed Friday in wake of hurricane
Most offices in Sumter County will be closed Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. All offices should reopen with normal business hours on Monday, Oct. 3. For assistance or more information, contact (352) -689-4400 or visit www.sumterprepares.com.
Villager serves 10 days in jail after caught driving after losing license in DUI
A Village of Marsh Bend resident has wrapped up a 10-day jail sentence after he was caught behind the wheel of a car after losing his license in a drunk driving conviction. Gregg Don Vojik, 65, who lives in the Lee Villas, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. He was sent immediately to jail on Sept. 22 after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended in Lake County Court. He could have faced a 30-day jail sentence.
