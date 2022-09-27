ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Frederick Adam Leidner

Frederick Adam Leidner, 89, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away September 27, 2022, at The Villages Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Charlotte Leidner who preceded him on October 3, 2021. Frederick was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, son of the late Frederick A. and...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Belmiro Rocha

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Belmiro Rocha, passed away on September 28, 2022. Bel was born in Cambridge, Mass., to Avelino and Mary Rocha on June 29, 1935. He grew up in East Cambridge and went to Rindge Tech, where he learned the machinist’s trade. He loved playing sports, especially basketball and softball in his younger years, and was walking, visiting his “pool friends”, and playing golf right up till just before he passed. Bel also loved the Boston teams and was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and especially the Celtics.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday

City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up. This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44. Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs,...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Local officials deserve praise for preparation prior to Hurricane Ian

The tri-county region has escaped Hurricane Ian relatively unscathed and while much of that has to do with the storm’s southern path, preparedness was also key. There are plenty of unseen folks who deserve praise for the preparation efforts. Let’s start with the men and women at The Villages...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Too many complaints about The Villages

I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Realtor discovers squatter living in home listed in Oxford

A realtor discovered a squatter living in a home listed in Oxford. The realtor called law enforcement after finding 22-year-old Lorna Elaina Henry living in the house, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the home, Henry was found there with “several other females.”
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Storm debris will be collected at curbsides at homes in The Villages

Villagers who need to get rid of storm debris are asked adhere to the following information to assist the District in its recovery efforts:. Place storm debris in piles along the curbside. Pile storm-related debris un-bagged at the curb (NO leaves or small items). Storm-related debris includes shrubs, palm fronts,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager serves 10 days in jail after caught driving after losing license in DUI

A Village of Marsh Bend resident has wrapped up a 10-day jail sentence after he was caught behind the wheel of a car after losing his license in a drunk driving conviction. Gregg Don Vojik, 65, who lives in the Lee Villas, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. He was sent immediately to jail on Sept. 22 after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended in Lake County Court. He could have faced a 30-day jail sentence.
LADY LAKE, FL

