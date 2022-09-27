Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Freeze warning issued for parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
wwnytv.com
Sunny to start, then increasing clouds
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing. There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m. Skies start...
cnyhomepage.com
Fall weather creates dangers for St. Lawrence River boaters, Coast Guard warns
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The brisk fall winds means that boating season will soon come to a close on the St. Lawrence River. However, as many remain on the water well into October, seasonal hazards will continue to emerge. This is especially as water levels remain below average, created by drought-like conditions this past summer.
wwnytv.com
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
wwnytv.com
Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Tom was born in Woodmere hamlet, Long Island November 7, 1960, son of Henry and Emily Maday Martilotta. The family moved to Clayton and he was a 1979 graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On October 14, 1989 he married Candace M. Patterson at the Clayton Baptist Church with Dr. James D. Lewis officiating.
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday
Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
wwnytv.com
For the first time in months, feds say people in Jefferson County should wear masks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in months, the Centers For Disease Control is recommending mask wearing in Jefferson County because COVID levels are “high.”. The specific recommendation is to wear a mask in public and when using public transportation. Jefferson County is one of nine...
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center, passed away at home on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, where she had been under the loving care of her husband, caregivers and Hospice of Jefferson County. Her funeral service will be 3:00 pm...
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
Lost Hikers Rescued After Getting Hopelessly Stuck In Rome Swamp
When in doubt, it can sometimes take multiple crews to get you out. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was recently called out to help two hikers lost in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. Though they had coordinates for the distressed hikers, they couldn't rescue them alone. To get better...
cnycentral.com
Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
wwnytv.com
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
wwnytv.com
Dean M. Neumann, 61, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dean M. Neumann, 61, Clayton passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica. Dean was born in Perth Amboy, NJ March 10, 1961, son of Donald and Amelia Klc Neumann and attended local schools. He moved to Florida in the late 1970′s.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Comments / 1