Oswego County, NY

wwnytv.com

Freeze warning issued for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Sunny to start, then increasing clouds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing. There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m. Skies start...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Becoming mostly sunny

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Tom was born in Woodmere hamlet, Long Island November 7, 1960, son of Henry and Emily Maday Martilotta. The family moved to Clayton and he was a 1979 graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On October 14, 1989 he married Candace M. Patterson at the Clayton Baptist Church with Dr. James D. Lewis officiating.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

County to vote on future of old paper mill property

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Downtown Utica Traffic Might Be A Headache Saturday

Traffic was stacked up much of Friday afternoon in Utica causing delays for motorists traveling on Oriskany Boulevard and parts of the downtown area. The traffic pinch was primarily caused by a lane closure westbound on Oriskany Street and an influx of daytime activity at the Adirondack Bank Center for this weekend's LAXNAI Lacrosse North American Invitational Tournament that runs through the weekend.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center, passed away at home on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, where she had been under the loving care of her husband, caregivers and Hospice of Jefferson County. Her funeral service will be 3:00 pm...
ADAMS CENTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dean M. Neumann, 61, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dean M. Neumann, 61, Clayton passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica. Dean was born in Perth Amboy, NJ March 10, 1961, son of Donald and Amelia Klc Neumann and attended local schools. He moved to Florida in the late 1970′s.
CLAYTON, NY

