El Dorado County, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Lake Tahoe should promote recycling, not banning plastic water bottles (Opinion)

For those who believe our society should be doing more to recycle plastic bottles, a concerning issue is developing in the city of South Lake Tahoe. Rather than encouraging more recycling through education and facilitating collection with convenient recycling bins and redemption centers, South Lake Tahoe is looking to ban the sale of water in plastic bottles of less than a gallon.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

District 5 candidates field voters’ questions at forum

The El Dorado County League of Women Voters hosted District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler on Sept. 22 for a question and answer candidate forum at Pinewood Elementary School in Pollock Pines. Both were given a chance to address some of the district’s biggest issues if elected...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.

The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University

Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
ROCKLIN, CA
Record-Courier

Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra

Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Supervisor candidates forum, Measure S presentation on Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Chamber invites the community to hear from El Dorado County District V Supervisor candidates and learn about Measure S on Wednesday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at California Conservation Corps Tahoe Center, 1949 Apache Avenue, in Meyers. The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed on Zoom.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail

Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yosemite Climbing Association hosts community cleanup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the Yosemite Climbing Association from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for a Facelift: Act Local cleanup in South Lake Tahoe. The objective is to pick up litter, engage in service projects on public lands, and spread the works of stewardship to some of the most visited and beautiful recreation areas in the country.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday

Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

TRPA denies appeal to stop construction on cell tower

STATELINE, Nev. — An appeal to delay construction of a cell tower on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe failed on Tuesday. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board voted to not support an appeal that was seeking to stop construction due to the appellants believing that additional soils and hydrology work needed be performed after the agency approved a plan revision to increase the maximum depth of excavation for the Verizon cell tower by six feet.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
News Break
Politics
visit-eldorado.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
PLACERVILLE, CA
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV

