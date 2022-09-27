Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe should promote recycling, not banning plastic water bottles (Opinion)
For those who believe our society should be doing more to recycle plastic bottles, a concerning issue is developing in the city of South Lake Tahoe. Rather than encouraging more recycling through education and facilitating collection with convenient recycling bins and redemption centers, South Lake Tahoe is looking to ban the sale of water in plastic bottles of less than a gallon.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting
STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline. The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
District 5 candidates field voters’ questions at forum
The El Dorado County League of Women Voters hosted District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler on Sept. 22 for a question and answer candidate forum at Pinewood Elementary School in Pollock Pines. Both were given a chance to address some of the district’s biggest issues if elected...
2news.com
Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.
The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University
Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
Record-Courier
Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra
Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Supervisor candidates forum, Measure S presentation on Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Chamber invites the community to hear from El Dorado County District V Supervisor candidates and learn about Measure S on Wednesday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at California Conservation Corps Tahoe Center, 1949 Apache Avenue, in Meyers. The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed on Zoom.
2news.com
Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail
Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Yosemite Climbing Association hosts community cleanup
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the Yosemite Climbing Association from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for a Facelift: Act Local cleanup in South Lake Tahoe. The objective is to pick up litter, engage in service projects on public lands, and spread the works of stewardship to some of the most visited and beautiful recreation areas in the country.
Nevada Appeal
I-580 in Carson City to close briefly on Sunday
Interstate 580 in north Carson City will close briefly on Sunday, Oct. 2 so NV Energy crews can work on the overhead 120-kilovolt power line that crosses the freeway in that area. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say three 20-minute closures are planned between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TRPA denies appeal to stop construction on cell tower
STATELINE, Nev. — An appeal to delay construction of a cell tower on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe failed on Tuesday. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board voted to not support an appeal that was seeking to stop construction due to the appellants believing that additional soils and hydrology work needed be performed after the agency approved a plan revision to increase the maximum depth of excavation for the Verizon cell tower by six feet.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
visit-eldorado.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
