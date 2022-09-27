Read full article on original website
Come Help Build Puyallup’s Community
City of Puyallup announcement. Persons who are interested to serve in a voluntary capacity on one of the City’s boards or commissions are encouraged to submit an application for the following positions:. Arts & Culture Commission (1 opening) The Arts & Culture Commission serves as an advisory board to...
Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources
TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
Introduction of the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council will get its first look at the city’s proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. City Manager John Caulfield will present the budget at the end of the meeting as part of his...
SHMA Welcomes Back “Christmas at the Orr Home”
Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is excited to once again open the Orr Home, decorated for the holidays, to the public for tours – Christmas at the Orr Home. This year we’ll be open for the special event on November 12 and 13 (Saturday, Sunday). The theme is “Celebrate the SEASon,” with a nod to our nautical heritage.
Community advisory committee evaluates cost scenarios for libraries in Lakewood
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its fourth of five meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Watch in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or join the meeting via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84400013158 ,...
Celebrate Tacoma Arts and Culture in October
TACOMA, Wash. — October 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Tacoma Arts Month – a community celebration of the arts. Programming for all ages includes music, theater and dance performances, hands-on experiences, visual art exhibits, film screenings, literary readings, lectures, cultural events, and workshops. All events are open to the public and many activities are free.
Lakewood road construction roundup
City of Lakewood announcement. Here’s a look at some of the more visible road projects currently happening in the city of Lakewood and potential impacts to drivers. Sidewalks are now on the south side of 88th Avenue SW near Custer Road. The city’s contractor is actively working on pouring the north side of the road.
String Quartets in Slavonian Hall October 11
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. String Quartets composed by Women and People of Color in Slavonian Hall will Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma October 11th at 7:00pm in Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma. The Auburn Symphony String Quartet will perform three pieces for us: String...
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 3 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 3 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Audit Advisory Board Applications Due October 10
City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants with experience in government performance and financial auditing, public administration, and government financial and fiscal practices to fill the “community member” position on the Audit Advisory Board (AAB). The AAB supports the City Council’s Government Performance...
Free Community Celebration for All to Come and Enjoy
City of University Place announcement. Looking for a way to celebrate our local community? On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., before the Curtis High School Vikings home game, there will be a free Community Celebration for all past, present, future Vikings as well as the community as a whole! There will be a Classic Car Show featuring cars prior to 1990. Walk around to check them out while listening to the tunes from “The Collaborators” playing songs from Doobie Brothers, Little Big Town, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nix, Supertramp & Sheryl Crow, with the Curtis Drum Line playing during the intermission.
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
COVID Proclamation of Emergency Terminated
TACOMA, Wash. – On Sept. 28, Mayor Victoria Woodards terminated the COVID Proclamation of Emergency and all associated rules effective Monday, October 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM. All meetings of Committees, Boards and Commissions (CBCs) will be required to go back to an in-person format, with a possible option to participate virtually.
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
Steilacoom Town Administrator September 30 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator's September 30 report to the Town Council by clicking here.
Fircrest City Manager Releases The 2023 Preliminary Budget
City of Fircrest announcement by Colleen Corcoran, Interim City Manager. I would like to invite all of you to participate in the 2023 Budget process. The budget document provides a financial plan and operations guide used by City employees to implement various programs and services. Every year staff prepares the...
Abandoned Dog Found in Bag Now Needs Critical Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. On Sept. 27, 2022, a good Samaritan found a 12-year-old chihuahua dumped in a bag by the side of their car. The dog was brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County where she is currently receiving urgent medical care.
JBLM Exchange is open for business
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer has transformed the shopping experience for more than 345,000 military shoppers in the Seattle-Tacoma area with the reopening of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s $72.6 million Lewis Exchange shopping center. Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander...
Rigney Road Non-Motorized Improvements
Town of Steilacoom announcement. Miles Resources and the Town of Steilacoom, on October 3, 2022 will begin work on a project known as Rigney Road Non-Motorized Improvements. Location of Work: Rigney Road and Roe Street from Lexington Street to Steilacoom Blvd, on the West and NW side of the street.
Temporary Street Closure on Thorne Road Scheduled October 1
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform road maintenance and railroad markings on Thorne Road at East 14th Street. The road will be closed on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM, with traffic detours in place. All repairs are weather-dependent,...
