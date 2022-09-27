ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 101; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
MLB
Triple-A Championship

Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MLB
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-97, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-8, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
DETROIT, MI
Chubb, Browns face ‘heavyweight’ run test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb’s powerful runs. “They’re coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta’s rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bleak outlooks for Oklahoma, Wisconsin

Can’t hide problems when conference play starts. The second month of the college football season often reveals issues that nonconference play might have masked and which teams could be in for long seasons. Things have quickly gotten bleak for No. 18 Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The Sooners lost for the...
MADISON, WI

