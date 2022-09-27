ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8

Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
WTVC

Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park

ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
ATHENS, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

TDEC Helps Kick Off River Rescue 2022 At Harrison Bay State Park

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers and department staff from across the state joined forces with Cash Daniels, the “Conservation Kid” his younger brother and his mom, to kick off the 34th annual Tennessee River Rescue Thursday at Harrison Bay State Park. Teams of volunteers...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
CHARLESTON, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide

The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
CHARLESTON, TN

