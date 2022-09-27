Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Sculpture Fields To Host “Fire Up The Fields Sculpture Burn” Community Event On October 22
Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is hosting “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” an annual free community event on Saturday, October 22 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park located minutes from Chattanooga’s downtown Southside at 1800 Polk Street. Partnering with local...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week Showcases Art, Live Music and Educational Experiences
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week's 2nd annual music, art and entertainment week kicks off October 9, featuring a wide range of events focused on both live concerts and educational experiences -- all open to the public. The event comes on the heels of Mayor Tim Kelly's official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier...
chattanoogapulse.com
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8
Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga Historical Society criticized for hosting guided tour at cemetery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An upcoming tour by the Chattanooga Historical Society at a local cemetery is cause for concern for a woman who says she has 42 relatives buried there. It's an issue that comes down to whether a cemetery is considered a public or private setting. Carla Spott...
WTVC
Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass discusses education and resources available to families at Children's Hospital at Erlanger and a Health Fair at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System.
chattanoogacw.com
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
Chattanooga, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Hixson High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ooltewah High School football team will have a game with The Howard School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
WTVC
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
tmpresale.com
The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party in Chattanooga, TN Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party presale password has just been added! This is your best chance to order The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party show tickets before they go on sale 🙂. This might be your one chance ever to see...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1992 Hamilton County Fair
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – After years of fall events at Chester Frost Park, the Hamilton County Fair is in transition. Of course, the annual event has missed a few years because of the pandemic. This year, the County was trying to reboot the event by moving it to...
WTVC
Fall activities at Mayfield Farm Park
ATHENS, Tenn. — Have you been searching for fall festivities that the whole family can enjoy? The Mayfield family invites you to their Farm Park to enjoy the 40 acres of fun that they have to offer! Their corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip lines, Ball Zone, Hook and Ring Toss and their Mountain Slide are just a few of the many attractions your family will love! Come out and visit this fall season!
chattanoogapulse.com
TDEC Helps Kick Off River Rescue 2022 At Harrison Bay State Park
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers and department staff from across the state joined forces with Cash Daniels, the “Conservation Kid” his younger brother and his mom, to kick off the 34th annual Tennessee River Rescue Thursday at Harrison Bay State Park. Teams of volunteers...
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Linda Crozier
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Linda Crozier has been matched as the big sister to McKenzie since March of 2022, but their relationship is so strong that it seems that they have been matched forever. Stay connected with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N...
The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN
Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
Charleston, TN Town Hall Guide
The scene from Charleston's boat dock withphoto credits going to the Town Hall Guide. Walter Goode Municipal Hall is home to the Charleston Police Department, Municipal Courtroom, and the town's management's office. Its located at 126 Worth St, beside their Public Works building, just behind the Charleston Fire Department. Their phone number is (423) 336 - 1483. Several meetings take place at this location.
WTVC
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
