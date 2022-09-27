Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO