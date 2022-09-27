ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

TDEC Helps Kick Off River Rescue 2022 At Harrison Bay State Park

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers and department staff from across the state joined forces with Cash Daniels, the “Conservation Kid” his younger brother and his mom, to kick off the 34th annual Tennessee River Rescue Thursday at Harrison Bay State Park. Teams of volunteers...
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8

Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
Hamilton County Health Department To Begin Administering Flu Vaccinations

Starting October 3rd, the Hamilton County Health Department will be offering flu vaccinations at all Health Department locations with no appointment necessary. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older and is also available through most primary care providers and local pharmacies. The flu is a contagious...
