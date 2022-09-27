Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Sculpture Fields To Host “Fire Up The Fields Sculpture Burn” Community Event On October 22
Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is hosting “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” an annual free community event on Saturday, October 22 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park located minutes from Chattanooga’s downtown Southside at 1800 Polk Street. Partnering with local...
chattanoogapulse.com
TDEC Helps Kick Off River Rescue 2022 At Harrison Bay State Park
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers and department staff from across the state joined forces with Cash Daniels, the “Conservation Kid” his younger brother and his mom, to kick off the 34th annual Tennessee River Rescue Thursday at Harrison Bay State Park. Teams of volunteers...
chattanoogapulse.com
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8
Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week Showcases Art, Live Music and Educational Experiences
Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week's 2nd annual music, art and entertainment week kicks off October 9, featuring a wide range of events focused on both live concerts and educational experiences -- all open to the public. The event comes on the heels of Mayor Tim Kelly's official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Health Department To Begin Administering Flu Vaccinations
Starting October 3rd, the Hamilton County Health Department will be offering flu vaccinations at all Health Department locations with no appointment necessary. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older and is also available through most primary care providers and local pharmacies. The flu is a contagious...
Comments / 0