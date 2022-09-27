'Nutcracker' returns to The Stanley in December: What to know and how to purchase tickets

Fall may have only just begun, but tickets for Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' "The Nutcracker" are now available.

"These performances shed light on the amazing hard work and dedication that is put into the show by the cast, as well as telling the tale of the infamous holiday ballet production," the announcement states.

MVPA has staged "The Nutcracker" during the holiday season since 1980, investing in sets, costumes, choreography, lighting and guest artists to put on the show and giving young dancers an opportunity to perform, the announcement states.

Tickets start at $30.50 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or by calling the theater's box office at 315-724-4000.

