Ohio State

Gas prices are up again in Ohio, Midwest. Here's why and there's good news too

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
After weeks of price decreases from the exorbitant summer highs, gas prices are increasing again.

In Ohio, the average price per gallon as of Tuesday is $3.65, up 20 cents from last week's average of around $3.45 and also up from a month ago, when the average was $3.56 a gallon.

According to AAA, the national average pump price on Monday hit $3.72 a gallon, 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

Around Greater Cincinnati, gas prices are ranging between $3.49 to $3.69 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's gas finder map. A Marathon gas station on Dalton Avenue and a Limra Food Mart on Warsaw Avenue on the West Side are both reporting gas at $3.39 a gallon.

AAA said there are a few factors behind the recent increase in gas prices. In the Midwest and on the West Coast, the main reason for higher regional prices is refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire at an Ohio refinery that killed two workers.

Hurricane Ian has yet to make landfall in Florida, but AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said depending on the storm's track, it could cause problems including disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.

Weather:Hurricane Ian eyes Flordia

However, Gross said that low domestic demand and lower oil prices should help take the pressure off rising gas prices. And on Friday, the price of oil was below $80 a barrel for the first time since January.

Noni
4d ago

well they lowered them so when they did cost of living for ss it wouldn't be so high. they already passed the date in September. now they will raise the price again. my opinion

Dennis Stacy
4d ago

because They know what's coming. They're getting Their money while there's still fiel to sell and people have money.

Bobz
4d ago

I did my bills and I can handle about 4.25 a gallon. They should raise it on weekends for unnecessary traveling. I think we should all be adults and budget. There are many things we don't need . You all have a good Halloween. Quit being so negative.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

