Gas prices are up again in Ohio, Midwest. Here's why and there's good news too

After weeks of price decreases from the exorbitant summer highs, gas prices are increasing again.

In Ohio, the average price per gallon as of Tuesday is $3.65, up 20 cents from last week's average of around $3.45 and also up from a month ago, when the average was $3.56 a gallon.

According to AAA, the national average pump price on Monday hit $3.72 a gallon, 14 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

Around Greater Cincinnati, gas prices are ranging between $3.49 to $3.69 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's gas finder map. A Marathon gas station on Dalton Avenue and a Limra Food Mart on Warsaw Avenue on the West Side are both reporting gas at $3.39 a gallon.

AAA said there are a few factors behind the recent increase in gas prices. In the Midwest and on the West Coast, the main reason for higher regional prices is refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire at an Ohio refinery that killed two workers.

Hurricane Ian has yet to make landfall in Florida, but AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said depending on the storm's track, it could cause problems including disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.

However, Gross said that low domestic demand and lower oil prices should help take the pressure off rising gas prices. And on Friday, the price of oil was below $80 a barrel for the first time since January.