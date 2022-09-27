ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Will Your Social Security Benefit Be Taxable?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Did you know that, depending on your total income, as much as 85% of your Social Security benefit can be considered taxable income? In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the IRS rules and what they might mean for your retirement income.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans#Cfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
The Motley Fool

Got an Extra $250 a Month? Here's How to Turn It Into $500,000

If you want to grow your wealth over time, you have to put your money to work. The sooner you get started, the greater your long-term earning potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Those who have worked for the government may receive more Social Security benefits. Cost of living adjustments may more accurately reflect inflation faced by seniors. It looks like the tax rate applied to earnings may not be increased. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
245K+
Followers
108K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy