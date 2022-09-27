ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Huge Solana Developments

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Development on Solana 's (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain continues to advance at a rapid rate, and three recent announcements are very bullish for the ecosystem. If companies, competitors, and even competing blockchains keep taking Solana this seriously, the future will be very bright.

10 stocks we like better than Solana
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Solana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum, Solana, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Verizon Communications#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
245K+
Followers
108K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy