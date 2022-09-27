COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is moving its Week 5 game against South Carolina State from Saturday to Thursday because of expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, per a release from the athletic department.

The game, which was originally scheduled for noon Saturday, will now will be played Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (2-2) also postponed a reunion honoring the 2010-13 football teams scheduled for Saturday against the Bulldogs (1-2).

"Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” athletics director Ray Tanner said in the release. “Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium."

“We will be able to staff traffic, law enforcement, security and other game day operations. The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel were the most important factors considered in making the decision."

The hurricane, which was upgraded to a Category 3 storm Tuesday, is projected to make landfall around Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night, then travel up the East Coast. Florida governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

By the time it reaches South Carolina, the storm is expected to downgrade to a weak tropical storm or tropical depression. It is projected to most significantly impact the Palmetto State on Friday and Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football moves South Carolina State game to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian