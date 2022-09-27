Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
Pride parade takes place Saturday
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Champaign Park District opens its newest facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise. The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space. Park […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Brinkoetter Home Highlight for September 30th
September 23, 2022- Ryan Campbell and Tom Brinkoetter joined Byers & Co for this week’s Home Highlight. This week, they are highlighting 1813 Lynnwood Court in Decatur. This is a ranch that just recently hit the market! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage, detached garage, and all sited on a 0.32 acre lot close to Muffley School. Click Here for more.
New community center to bring gyms and technology to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you picture a playground, you probably remember monkey bars and slides at recess. The Champaign Park District is changing that with an electronic playground and video game spaces powered by movement. Those are just a few parts of the new Martens Center on Market Street, just south of I-74. The […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1
The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No football game, no problem; Urbana homecoming returns after two years
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — High schools across the state are preparing for homecoming celebrations this weekend. Urbana High School kicked off its festivities Friday afternoon for the first time in two years. This year’s homecoming looks a little different than years past, their school doesn’t have a varsity football team this year and there won’t […]
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowdecatur.com
Red Cross Sending Emergency Response Vehicle to Florida to Help with Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
September 30, 2022 – The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to provide help as people in Florida deal with Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic aftermath and Ian takes aim today at South Carolina with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and hurricane-force winds.
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC’s Grow Your Own Program on Byers & Co
September 29, 2022 – Dr. Tasha Jones, Program Director of Education and Roberto Luciano, Program Director of Early Childhood Education at Richland Community College join Byers & Co to discuss Grow Your Own Program. This program offers tools to future teachers, like full tuition, books/supplies, financial assistance, and a...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Declares September 30 ‘ADM Day’ in Honor of Company’s 120th Anniversary
ADM (ADM:NYSE) — formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company — has long been a valued business presence in the Decatur community, contributing significantly to the area’s employment base, local-business spending, community-development efforts and more. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a valued corporate...
Herald & Review
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
nprillinois.org
Former heroin user talks about the tragedy that ended his cycle of addiction
As drug and overdose deaths are on the rise, Gateway Foundation is working to get out its message that recovery is possible. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimated 106,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021. Alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. increased by 34% from 2020. Southern Illinois native Shane...
Comments / 0