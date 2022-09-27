ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WAND TV

Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Pride parade takes place Saturday

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District opens its newest facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise.  The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space.  Park […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Brinkoetter Home Highlight for September 30th

September 23, 2022- Ryan Campbell and Tom Brinkoetter joined Byers & Co for this week’s Home Highlight. This week, they are highlighting 1813 Lynnwood Court in Decatur. This is a ranch that just recently hit the market! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage, detached garage, and all sited on a 0.32 acre lot close to Muffley School. Click Here for more.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New community center to bring gyms and technology to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you picture a playground, you probably remember monkey bars and slides at recess.  The Champaign Park District is changing that with an electronic playground and video game spaces powered by movement.  Those are just a few parts of the new Martens Center on Market Street, just south of I-74.  The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois Deer Donation Program Launching October 1

The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on October 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation. Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

No football game, no problem; Urbana homecoming returns after two years

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — High schools across the state are preparing for homecoming celebrations this weekend. Urbana High School kicked off its festivities Friday afternoon for the first time in two years.  This year’s homecoming looks a little different than years past, their school doesn’t have a varsity football team this year and there won’t […]
URBANA, IL
nowdecatur.com

September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program

September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Clinton Journal

Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake

Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: RCC’s Grow Your Own Program on Byers & Co

September 29, 2022 – Dr. Tasha Jones, Program Director of Education and Roberto Luciano, Program Director of Early Childhood Education at Richland Community College join Byers & Co to discuss Grow Your Own Program. This program offers tools to future teachers, like full tuition, books/supplies, financial assistance, and a...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Declares September 30 ‘ADM Day’ in Honor of Company’s 120th Anniversary

ADM (ADM:NYSE) — formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company — has long been a valued business presence in the Decatur community, contributing significantly to the area’s employment base, local-business spending, community-development efforts and more. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a valued corporate...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips

TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
TUSCOLA, IL
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL

