El Cajon, CA

El Cajon council meeting to address allegations from state Attorney General

By Sarah Alegre
 4 days ago

EL CAJON, Calif — The California Attorney General is demanding the City of El Cajon rescind warning notices sent to local hotels participating in San Diego County’s Bridge Housing Voucher Program.

This follows a growing dispute between El Cajon and San Diego County.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is set to address the notice sent from Attorney General Rob Bonta in a city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

“Our problem is not with the fact that there was a homeless voucher program. We understand that. What surprised us was that 45% of the program was in our city,” said Mayor Wells.

Tuesday’s key topic of discussion centers around the cease-and-desist notice from Attorney General Rob Bonta, who claims the city is violating California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

He alleges the city has ordered hotels to cut back capacity on guests in the program and in some cases has banned hotels from accepting vouchers altogether.

“Let me be clear: Housing discrimination in any form will not be tolerated. The city of El Cajon’s threats to local hotels are a clear violation of the law, and the city must immediately reverse course or face legal consequences,” Bonta said in a statement.

The El Cajon mayor did not agree with Bonta’s claims. “We’re not pushing anybody onto the streets. We’ve told the hotels that yes they have to comply but we’ll give them time to comply because we don’t want to be forced out onto the streets and it’s really up to the county to find everyone a place,” Wells said.

He also referenced 20 voucher participant arrests over the past few days. Mayor Wells says the county has failed to properly screen participants in the voucher program, alleging a spike in crime, recent calls for police presence and increased drug usage and sales.

“One of them was harboring a fugitive in their hotel rooms. Many of them have scales and other drug paraphernalia from selling drugs in their hotel rooms,” Wells said.

Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is also meeting to discuss whether or not homelessness should be a public health crisis.

“Access to housing is a healthcare issue. If you don’t have a home, you’re going to end up in a really bad situation. We know that the reasons why people end up unsheltered are because there is no affordable housing, because of lack of access to healthcare and jobs that don’t pay well,” said Vice Chair, Nora Vargas.

Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
eccalifornian.com

El Cajon mayor bristles at number of homeless vouchers in city

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Assistant to the City Manager Dave Richards claim San Diego County contractors have been disproportionately sheltering homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels. An influx of individuals from the county’s Regional Housing Assistance Program which supplies motel room vouchers to homeless residents is placing strain on the El Cajon Police Department, according to a Sept. 14 press release from the city.
EL CAJON, CA
Coast News

Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement

ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING

Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS

Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING

September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
eastcountymagazine.org

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT

Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
