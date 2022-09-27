Read full article on original website
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 10/1
As of Saturday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was centered over North Carolina. The storm will drive pockets of rain and gusty winds into New Jersey through the weekend. Although it will not be a "total washout," conditions will be dreary and sloppy for the duration. In addition to the dismal...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
7 of New Jersey’s dumbest moments (Opinion)
This is not a 'Top 7' list. Because if you think about the politics, corruption, business interference, celebrity gossip, idiotic driving maneuvers and all the rest, the list of New Jersey dumb moments just goes on and on. So this is only an appetizer. You can serve yourself a full...
One of the most historic sites in NJ also one of the most haunted
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
Best places in New Jersey to trick or treat (Opinion)
So you already know the worst places to trick or treat. 🚫 Rural areas where the houses are acres apart. 🚫 Apartment complexes because parents seem to not trust the people who live there. 🚫 The neighbor who's a dentist who won't give out candy on principle and...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
One New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
The good news is one New Jersey town has made an exclusive list of the most beautiful small towns in America list. The bad news is that it is the only New Jersey town to make the list. The first reaction to the news that only one New Jersey town...
Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery
If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
Will Murphy send help to potential presidential rival DeSantis?
New Jersey is lending a hand as Florida begins clean-up from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Florida right now as they begin their journey...
Event cancelation! Please help this important NJ cause
My friend Tom Hudanish had to make a difficult call to the station on Friday morning. Because of the bad weather from hurricane Ian that is expected to drench the state on Saturday, he had to cancel the 5th Annual Rock for Awareness event. It's a real blow to the...
Stray dogs and cats from Puerto Rico arrive in New Jersey after Hurricane Fiona
The island of Puerto Rico is in the midst of a major recovery from Hurricane Fiona. While the main focus is on assisting human life, there are also efforts to help the animals on the island.
