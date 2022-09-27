Read full article on original website
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Jim Post, '60s Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 82
Jim Post, one half of the '60s pop duo Friend & Lover, has died. He was 82. Post and his then-wife, Cathy Conn Post, were best known for their only big hit, the 1968 single "Reach Out of the Darkness." The song has become an iconic example of the late '60s flower-power sound.
WIZRD premiere their brand new single Fire & Water
Norwegian prog rockers WIZRD will release their debut album Seasons in October
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
Slipped Disc
São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Marin Alsop at Carnegie Hall
For the first time ever, the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) will appear in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for two concerts led by their designated Conductor of Honor, Marin Alsop, who was principal conductor and music director of OSESP for nine years starting in 2012.
In Bloom: the making Rachel Flowers' Bigger On The Inside
Prog sat down with multi-instrumentalist Rachel Flowers to talk about her fourth solo album Bigger On The Inside
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Watch Stevie Nicks & Eddie Vedder Sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” At Ohana Fest
Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is taking place this weekend at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Yesterday, on the fest’s opening night, the Pearl Jam frontman teamed up onstage with Stevie Nicks (who recently released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”) to duet on Nicks’ 1981 tune “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which she famously sang with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. In the past, Nicks’ bandmate and big-time session guitarist Waddy Wachtel has handled Petty’s vocal on tour. Watch Vedder join Nicks for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at Ohana Festival below.
MISSISSIPPI MASS CHOIR LIVE RECORDING XI
Some of the faces have changed since the Mississippi Mass Choir first recorded in October 1988, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS, but the music ministry of “Serving God Through Song” remains consistent and persistent. The award-winning, internationally acclaimed gospel choir is still on a mission to draw souls closer to Christ.
Not Just Another Country Pop Song… Pickleback Shine Drops New Single that Guarantees a Smile and Feel Good Vibe
“Just Another Song”, is the newest addition to a portfolio of music that appeals to all ages, demographics and musical tastes. Pickleback Shine is known for creating music that provokes a special feeling in the hearts and minds of listeners. The band’s philosophy is to create music that inspires feelings of hope, optimism, cheerfulness and evokes a positive emotional reaction. After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the band is back performing and writing and can’t wait to release more music in the coming months.
