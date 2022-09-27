ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County

New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Crime Stoppers#Oneonta#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#The New York State Police#Nysp#P3 Tips
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully

UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Otego man charged for starting house fire in Town of Hartwick

TOWN OF HARTWICK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that an Otego man was charged with burglary and arson after setting a home on fire in the Town of Hartwick on September 26th. Around 8:00 pm on Monday, Troopers received reports of a suspicious person...
HARTWICK, NY
WKTV

Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
ROME, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy