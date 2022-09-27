Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County
New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
cortlandvoice.com
Endicott Police Look Into Early-Morning Door Bell Ringers
Endicott Police say they have been getting several reports of alerts through doorbell cameras about people, at the very least, being mischievous and annoying in the middle of the night, but raising concerns that the intentions could be more sinister. According to a post on the Police facebook feed, Ring...
WETM
Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully
UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
cnyhomepage.com
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
Endicott Police Release Name of Woman Who Died in House Fire
Although the cause of a fatal fire in Endicott remains under investigation, authorities have released the identity of the person who died as a result of the blaze. According to village police chief Patrick Garey, the victim of the fire at 100 Taylor Avenue has been identified as June Kimble.
Missing Delaware County woman with dementia found dead
Yesterday, at approximately 6:58 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours prior and could not be located.
WKTV
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her
A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
informnny.com
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
