LISTEN: Jeff Ingle joined Fuego
September 30, 2022- Jeff Ingle, CEO of the Decatur Club, joined co-hosts Dr. Isaac Zuniga & Rebekah Zuniga on Fuego, to discuss the upcoming events for this fall season, and looking ahead to celebrating 140 years of business, next year. Listen to the podcast now!
Decatur Declares September 30 ‘ADM Day’ in Honor of Company’s 120th Anniversary
ADM (ADM:NYSE) — formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company — has long been a valued business presence in the Decatur community, contributing significantly to the area’s employment base, local-business spending, community-development efforts and more. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a valued corporate...
Mastectomy Boutique ‘Fit-Day’ Event Offered October 6
September 30, 2022 – The annual “Fit-Day” events offer opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras and prosthetic breast forms to consult with certified custom-fitting specialists. Breast cancer survivors and former clients of the mastectomy boutiques are also invited to attend the free event...
LISTEN: Brinkoetter Home Highlight for September 30th
September 23, 2022- Ryan Campbell and Tom Brinkoetter joined Byers & Co for this week’s Home Highlight. This week, they are highlighting 1813 Lynnwood Court in Decatur. This is a ranch that just recently hit the market! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage, detached garage, and all sited on a 0.32 acre lot close to Muffley School. Click Here for more.
Hospital Partners with Hope Academy to Benefit Students, Families
September 29, 2022 – Decatur Memorial Hospital has partnered with Hope Academy to help engage students in reading. “By ‘adopting’ Hope Academy this school year, we at Decatur Memorial Hospital are actively engaged in our hospital’s mission to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health,” said Sonja Chargois, community health coordinator at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Macon County Hybrid Court hosts graduation ceremony
September 30, 2022- The Macon County Hybrid Court celebrated eight participants who graduated from the program. The program is designed to assist nonviolent offenders with substance use disorders, and help them avoid incarceration and legal fees, thus getting their lives back on track. Participants work with a team consisting of...
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Red Cross Sending Emergency Response Vehicle to Florida to Help with Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
September 30, 2022 – The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to provide help as people in Florida deal with Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic aftermath and Ian takes aim today at South Carolina with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and hurricane-force winds.
