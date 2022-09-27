The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a couple days this past week due to weather, but that’s par for the course in the fall. What is also par for the course in fall is some strong fishing when they are able to get out. They’ve had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. The winds make thing a bit difficult, but it will continue to be worth it whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO