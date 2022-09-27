FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a Director of Public Health. The salary range for the position is $107,597 to $146,524. the City posted the position on Monday, September 26, after current Director Alex DePalo submitted her resignation, and said she would leave in October. She was hired as the new director of a food pantry in Concord/Maynard.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO