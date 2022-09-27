Read full article on original website
Framingham Responding To Fire on Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Pleasant Street this afternoon, October 1. Fire came in for 969 Pleasant Street on the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
Alice (Whitten) Bonanno, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Alice P. (Whitten) Bonanno, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Tuesday September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. Bonanno, who died in 2021. Born April 25, 1928, in Boston, a...
Framingham Flyers Swim & Dive Meet Moving To Newton
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team – without a home pool this season due to the closure of Keefe Tech’s pool, had planned to have a home swim meet at Wayland community pool on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. But the bubble has yet...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Injured, After Struck in Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian, in the crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle last night, September 28. Police responded to the incident at Concord Street and Gorman Road at 5:37 p.m. The driver struck an adult male, who was in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Brazilians To Vote For Country’s President on Sunday; Polling Place at Framingham Church
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday is the first round of the Brazilian election. The Consulate General of Brazil in Boston will make available just two voting locations in its area of jurisdiction: Malden and Framingham. In Framingham, voting will take place at Saint Tarcisius Parish on Route 135 from 8 a.m....
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Vote New Contract
NEWTON – The registered nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on September 30 to ratify a new contract with the hospital that makes critical investments in nurses and their ability to provide safe, high-quality patient care. “I am so proud of our nurses...
PHOTOS: Annual Fall Fair at Plymouth Church
FRAMINGHAM – Lots of shoppers attended the annual fall fair at Plymouth Church of Framingham today, October 1. The parking lot was packed, and every space of the church was filled with items for sale. There was a white elephant sale, a book room, a jewelry room, and even...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a two-vehicle crash on Winthrop Street last night, September 28. The crash was reported to police at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Winthrop and Mellen streets. Framingham Police spokesperson said there were no injuries. One driver was cited for unlicensed...
Natick Lifts Water Ban
NATICK – The Department of Public Works recommended the Town Administrator on behalf of the Select Board acting as Water Commissioners lift the mandatory water use restriction on nonessential outdoor use, effective September 29. Natick DPW Director Jeremy Marsette made the recommendation on Monday, September 26. The water ban...
Framingham Police: Vandalism at Pearl Street Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to the Pearl Street garage for vandalism early Thursday morning, September 28. The call came in for 3 Pearl Street at 1:06 a.m. Police found “profanity written in black and red spray paint on garage walls ,ground, and a bobcat plow,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: $800 Leaf Blower Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a suspect in a theft of a leaf blower. The larceny happened at 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 27 Draper Road. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said a suspect took a leaf blower, valued at $800, off a trailer. “Suspect has...
Vehicle Strikes Deer; Tips To Avoid Collisions
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning, September 26. The crash happened at 1:32 a.m. at 39 Loring Drive in Framingham. Police said there were no human injuries. No citations were issued. There are now more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in Massachusetts. Densities range from about...
City of Framingham Advertising For Public Health Director
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is advertising for a Director of Public Health. The salary range for the position is $107,597 to $146,524. the City posted the position on Monday, September 26, after current Director Alex DePalo submitted her resignation, and said she would leave in October. She was hired as the new director of a food pantry in Concord/Maynard.
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 29, 2022
UPDATED – 1. Today is the last Framingham Farmers’ Market for the season. The market will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Framingham Centre Common. Some food trucks will appear as early as noon. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS scheduled for today (remote unless otherwise...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
Wayland Police Recognize Officer Fitzpatrick For Life-Saving Efforts
WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman presented Officer Colin Fitzpatrick today, September 27, with a letter of commendation after he helped save a life. Officer Fitzpatrick responded to a “call for an unresponsive person. He quickly realized the person was suffering from an Opiate overdose and administered emergency first aid to include the use of Narcan therefore saving the persons life,” posted the Wayland Police on social media.
Terry Susan Dinsky
FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
Police Investigating Downtown Framingham Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Framingham on Sunday afternoon. A female “asked male for money and struck him when he did not give any,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at 12:04 p.m. on September 25...
Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Framingham. Born in St. Paul, MN; he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucetta (Cornwell) Cottengaim. He was the husband of Lisa (Abu) Cottengaim for 38 years. Ray served his country honorably...
