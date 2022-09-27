ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGIG7_0iC40Lea00

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department.

Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach.

The northbound train collided with the vehicle, which was heading southbound on Ferrari Ranch Road, pushing the vehicle down the tracks until it fell into the area of Auburn Ravine, according to police.

When law enforcement and first responders arrived on scene they found an adult driver and a juvenile passenger.

Two homicides in Sacramento on Monday night

Life-saving measures were attempted on the adult but they died of their injuries at the scene, according to the press release, and the juvenile was transported to the UC Davis Trauma Center.

This incident is still under investigation in partnership with the Lincoln Police Department and Union Pacific.

