The Albuquerque Homeless Population Has Decreased by 256Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella Cressman
Albuquerque police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting
The shooting took place Friday night.
Shooting in southwest Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Thursday night. Officials say officers were sent to the area of Palasades Dr. and Punta Alta Ave for reports that a person had been shot. Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a victim and […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque homicide investigation after one found dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has taken over an investigation after someone was found dead following reports of shots fired. APD deputies arrived in the area of Wyoming and Central and found one person dead. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. The investigation...
14-year-old charged with murder as part of 12-hour crime spree
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say a 14-year-old boy carjacked a mom who was with her young son, then shot up a party with an assault rifle, killing a young man. Izaiah Ruiz, 14, was arrested after crashing into a wall during a chase hours later. Ruiz is accused of going on a […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say they responded to the 600 block of Bataan Drive SW for reports of a shooting early Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived they found one person...
APD: 93 arrested during warrant roundup operation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between September 26 – 28, the Albuquerque Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police and the Department of Probation and Parole, arrested 93 people on outstanding warrants. The warrant roundup focused on offenders wanted for violent and property crimes. APD says the people arrested primarily had multiple felony warrants for burglary, […]
Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Jason Pete Roper and his 12-year-old nephew in connection to five armed robberies and one attempted robbery of a business. The juvenile was arrested at his middle school. He’s been charged with armed robbery, attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy. After questioning him, detectives arrested […]
Young man who killed army specialist in Albuquerque released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of Angel Grado, the young man who killed army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party three years ago, has come to a close. Grado was sentenced late this afternoon and then set free. The family of Villanueva can’t believe how it all ended, filling the courtroom with emotion as […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Police shoot man after SWAT standoff in SE ABQ
Police said a drunken dispute over a parking spot Monday night ended hours later when an officer shot and injured a man at an apartment complex along East Central. Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins did not identify the man who was shot but said he is in the hospital and expected to recover.
APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
Albuquerque man faces nearly 10 years for 2019 manslaughter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter for a deadly shooting that happened over two years ago. In August 2019, Patrick Romero shot and killed Anthony Moya near Fourth Street and Menaul. It stemmed from an argument over a woman both men knew. With the firearm enhancement, Romero faces up […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Teen Arrested in Ragle Park Slaying
Santa Fe Police Department investigators used GPS data to identify a 16-year-old suspect accused of first-degree murder in an August shooting at Ragle Park. According to a news release from the department, police arrested the male on Wednesday morning “without incident.” Police charged the teen with first -degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died of a gunshot wound to his head sometime between 2 am and 4:30 am on Aug. 10. SFR is not naming the suspect at this time because he is a minor. Police did not provide any documentation about the arrest beyond the news release.
KOAT 7
Balloon entangles in light pole near downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials are on scene of a balloon incident in downtown Albuquerque. From Sky 7 flew over the area and saw a balloon draped over a light pole in downtown Albuquerque near 2nd Street and Copper Ave. No further information was available about injuries.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
N.M. father arrested after his 5-month-old child dies of blunt head trauma
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was recently arrested after his 5-month-old daughter died of blunt head trauma earlier this year. According to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department, on Feb. 13, detectives with the department responded to a report of infant abuse. The victim, later identified as Trinity Garcia, was reportedly suffering from a brain bleed and respiratory issues.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by ART bus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by an ART bus Wednesday. The bus was going eastbound at Central and Columbia when the pedestrian stepped out in front of it. Police say the pedestrian had checked the road but did not see the bus coming. There is no crosswalk where […]
KOAT 7
City of Rio Rancho loses lawsuit over public records
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — On Dec. 8, 2021, a tragic incident happened in Rio Rancho. Two-year-old Lincoln Harmon was killed in this home, when he was hit by a bullet from his father's gun. His father, Santa Fe police Officer Johnathan Harmon, tried to save his son's life by...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
losalamosreporter.com
NMFOG: Release Of Rio Rancho Public Records – Unnecessary Legal Fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
Albuquerque father charged in 5-month-old daughter’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque father in the death of his infant daughter. On February 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed. She died about a month later. According to the Albuquerque […]
