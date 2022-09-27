Branford has presented Metro Star of Milford with an Eco-Friendly Landscaping Award, for its installation of ecologically centered, sustainable landscaping. On behalf of the Town of Branford and Branford’s Community Forest Commission (CFC), First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove made the presentation to Robert Smith, Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder, on Friday, Sept. 30 at the East Main Street luxury apartments/commercial buildings complex, currently under construction (see Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex).

12 HOURS AGO