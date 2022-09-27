Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Branford Recognizes Metro Star’s Eco-Friendly Landscaping
Branford has presented Metro Star of Milford with an Eco-Friendly Landscaping Award, for its installation of ecologically centered, sustainable landscaping. On behalf of the Town of Branford and Branford’s Community Forest Commission (CFC), First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove made the presentation to Robert Smith, Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder, on Friday, Sept. 30 at the East Main Street luxury apartments/commercial buildings complex, currently under construction (see Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex).
zip06.com
OS Police Officer Withdraws Appeal
A former Old Saybrook police officer’s appeal to the State Board of Mediation and Arbitration has been withdrawn. In early January, the Old Saybrook Police Commission narrowly voted to fire Old Saybrook Police Officer Austin Harris after Harris filed a false police report and lied to his superiors about how the computer in his car was damaged.
zip06.com
Investigation Underway for Saybrook Point Fatality
The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) is seeking public assistance in helping determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident where a car was driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn on Sept. 24. Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, OSPD receive a call reporting a car had...
zip06.com
Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death
A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
zip06.com
Coming Soon: Update on Metro Star’s East Main Street Complex
Several buildings are nearing completion, including those fronting East Main Street, where a “Coming Soon" message is shared on Metro Star’s sign promoting the new Branford luxury apartments and commercial complex. Metro Star Executive Managing Director and Founder Robert Smith told Zip06/The Sound that the first phase of...
zip06.com
Back in the Field: NBHS Science Labs at Chatfield Hollow
NORTH BRANFORD - The annual North Branford High School (NBHS) field trip to Chatfield Hollow State Park has returned. On Thursday, Sept. 29, members of the NBHS Advanced Placement (AP) Environmental Science class and Advanced Biology class visited Chatfield Hollow to conduct onsite lab activities directly aligned to their coursework at NBHS.
zip06.com
People in the News
• Kai Konstantino of Ivoryton was named to the Pomfret School Honor’s List for the spring 2022 semester. • The following students were named to the Xavier High School Honor Roll for the fourth quarter:. Centerbrook: Benjamin Rankin, 2023-High Honors; Quinn Martin, 2025-Honors. Chester: Samuel Matt, 2023-High Honors; Joseph...
zip06.com
Blackstone Library: Call for Children’s Room Mural Proposals
Press Release, The James Blackstone Memorial Library. The James Blackstone Memorial Library is seeking proposals from artists with experience with murals and/or large-scale painting projects. The mural will be painted in the Children’s area of the library’s Youth Services Department and should act as a source of welcome and inspiration for those who enter.
zip06.com
Bhanu Keshwala
Bhanu Keshwala of Killingworth died Saturday, Sept. 24 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Lakhanshi Keshwala. Bhanu was born Nov. 28, 1954 in Lugazi, Uganda, but was raised in the Gujrat state of India, in the city called Jamnagar. Daughter of the late Savdas and Puriben Savdas Modhwadia. She worked as a home care nurse for the Shoreline VNA in Guilford.
zip06.com
Scarecrows and Pie, Oh My! Branford Garden Club Community Event Coming to Town Green
It's almost time for a newly-constructed crew of scarecrows to make themselves at home on the Branford town green. Beginning Friday, Oct. 14 through Tues. November 1, Branford Garden Club (BGC) will host the 12th annual "Scarecrows on the Green" display. Right now, BGC is accepting registrations from local businesses, clubs, teams, schools, organizations, non-profits, families or individuals who want to display a scarecrow this year.
zip06.com
William West
William George “Bill” West, 84, of Chester and Deep River —treasured husband and father, talented engineer and generous soul—died Sept. 20 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Friends and neighbors have been incredibly supportive. Bill was born Dec. 3, 1937 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, the beloved son of the late William Henry and Ellen (Haines) West.
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 29
10 Castle Rock Unit 10: Susan M. and Peter F. Lupoli to Laurie and Dave Rettig, $555,000 on Sept. 7. 1 Marion Road: James and Angelena Inorio to Kelsey Reutenauer, $345,000 on Sept. 2. 36 Monticello Drive Unit 36: Steven Geltman and Maria R. Palmer to Pedro G. Torres, $265,000...
zip06.com
Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors
Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
