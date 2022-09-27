Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Committee on Aging and Room Tax Commission to Gather This Morning
There are two meetings scheduled for this morning in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will gather at 8:30 a.m. at the Senior Center. Two Rivers School District Superintendent Diane Johnson will be on hand to give a presentation on the referendum that will be on the November ballot, after which the group will receive several committee reports.
seehafernews.com
Stories you May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– How’s everything going in Manitowoc’s River Point District? Click here to see what Mayor Justin Nickles had to say. – The School of Agriculture at Lakeshore Technical College has been awarded $25,000. Click here to see why and what it will be used for. – An old-fashioned...
seehafernews.com
Two Wisconsin-Based Companies Donate Overdose Aid Kits Containing Narcan to Oshkosh Arena
According to the CDC, 2.1 million people were diagnosed with opioid use disorder, and 100,000 died from a drug-related overdose in 2021. A non-profit named Start Healing Now is partnering with national pharmacy benefits solution provider, Serve You Rx to curtail this trend, save lives, and advocate for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder.
seehafernews.com
Historical Society to Host “History Mysteries” Program in October
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting everyone out to learn more about some of the more peculiar moments in the County’s history next month. The event on October 13th is called “Local History Mysteries”, and is a part of MCHS’s Hungry for History series. Guests...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Children Get Ready To Say Boo To The Flu
The Manitowoc County Health Department invites you and your children to say “BOO!” to the flu. They are offering a free walk-in clinic on Wednesday, October 12th from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Manitowoc County Health Department located at 1028 South 9th Street in Manitowoc. County...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
seehafernews.com
Visit Manitowoc Announces New Downtown Visitor Information Center
Manitowoc’s new tourism entity will soon have a new home in downtown Manitowoc. Visit Manitowoc will open up its new office at 824 South 8th Street on November 23rd, which coincides with the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Courtney Hansen, the Director of Tourism for the Clipper City, explained in a...
seehafernews.com
Scammers Begin Impersonating the Mayor of Appleton
The scammers are back at it, this time impersonating an elected official. The Mayor of Appleton, Jake Woodford has announced that he has been made aware of a scam where people are receiving text messages from someone claiming to be him. The text asks the individual to partake in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Civil War Veteran Spotlight: Johnathan “Leonard” Benkelman
Volunteers are out this morning cleaning up some of the gravesites of Civil War veterans in Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. One of those grave sites is that of Private Johnathan “Leonard” Benkelman. Leonard was born in Germany in 1828 and came to the United States twenty years later.
seehafernews.com
Victoria A. Rathsack
Victoria A. “Vicki” Rathsack, age 83, of Manitowoc passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave., Manitowoc. Officiating the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jason Blahnik with entombment to take place at Calvary Chapel and Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Drug Problem, What to Look For and How to Report Issues
Drugs continue to be a problem in many places around the country, the state, and even locally. This is not shocking news to most. Police Departments continue to say “If you see something say something” but what exactly should you be looking for?. Lieutenant Dave Remiker from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Again Well Represented in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Top 16
The votes are in, and Eastern Wisconsin is once again well represented in the top 16 of the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Taking the top seed is a fire truck made at Appleton’s Pierce Manufacturing. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay earned the 5 seed with...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes
Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Woman Will Stand Trial for the Killing of Her Son
A Sheboygan County woman will stand trial for the killing of her 8-year-old son. Judge Daniel J. Borowski ruled that 42-year-old Natalia Hitchcock does understand the court proceedings, can aid in her own defense, and therefore is competent enough to stand trial. Hitchcock is facing charges of 1st Degree Intentional...
seehafernews.com
Jury Convicts Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The jury has spoken, and a man accused of a 2020 murder has been found guilty. 31-year-old Waylon Wayman was convicted on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide following the jury deliberation yesterday. Wayman and Clarence Graveen, according to the criminal complaint, shot and killed Codie Shultz in the...
seehafernews.com
Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified
The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
seehafernews.com
Lancers And Raiders Compete At Door County Cross Country
Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers Cross Country Teams competed last night in the Sevastopol Pioneer Invite. The Raiders won the Boys team title, followed by the Lancers and Freedom. Coach Abbey Bubolz told us that Lutheran had 4 boys finish among the top-10, led by Jacob Kanzenbach who was 5th...
seehafernews.com
Mary Ann Marek
Mary Ann (Bronk) Marek, age 90, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rennes Health & Rehabilitation in DePere, WI, where she had been a resident for the past 4 1/2 years. Mary Ann is survived by her niece, goddaughter and caregiver, Clarice (Tom) Silbersack of Green Bay, WI;...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Falls Man Dead Following Motorcycle Crash
A motorcycle crash in Sheboygan yesterday afternoon left one man dead. The Sheboygan Police Department is reporting that the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man was traveling North on South Business Drive yesterday afternoon. Traffic stopped as the light turned at the intersection with South 14th Street and Indiana Avenue, but the...
Comments / 0