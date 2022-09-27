ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Opening of Salt Springs Park Saturday Morning

The City of Saline and Saline Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of Saline Parks and Recreation Saturday morning. The city's newest park, located at 263 Monroe Street, is mostly a natural preserve, but it does feature a trail head and an informative sign which explains the significance of the salt spring in the history of the Saline area.
Saline Farmers Market Saturday Morning Downtown

Here's who's at the Saline Farmers Market Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Kapnick Orchards - Seasonal fruits and veggies, baked goods, fudge, nut butters. Blue Dog Farms - gourmet habanero caramel sauce, candies, popcorn, something new almost every week!. Marks Farm - Seasonal veggies, eggs, meat, succulents, mixed planters,...
