SHS golf wins final jamboree

The Sturgis golf team played a solid round in the eighth and final conference jamboree of the season.

It took place at Four Lakes in Edwardsburg, where the Trojans fired a team score of 186. That was good for first place by almost a dozen shots as Vicksburg came in second at 197.

“It wace a nice day for the team,” Sturgis coach Ken Schau said. “We’ve been close several jamborees and it’s nice to walk away with the win.”

Citori Kosmerick led the Trojans on the day. She fired a round of 41, opening with a birdie.

This earned her medalist honors on the day.

Maddy Webb carded a round of 44 to finish third overall. Piper Sterling shot a round of 49, which was a personal best for her.

Hannah Falkenstein and Mia Martinez each shot 52, Aspen Hyska added a 63.

“I’m happy for the girls,” Schau said. “A 186 is a special score considering the conditions. Citori Kosmerick was in control from the very beginning of her round.”

Otsego shot a team score of 199, Plainwell added a 202 and Edwardsburg shot 207. Paw Paw fired a team score of 212 followed by Niles with a 238 and Three Rivers with a 270.

Laynie Zabonick led the Cats with a 51, which was a season’s best score for nine holes. Lily Zabonick shot a round of 66 and Maggie Gose added a 75. Taylor Gowan shot 78.