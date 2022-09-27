Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash

NEWLAND, Mo. — A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving south on Route O and began to skid. It crossed the center of the roadway and hit a Dodge Dakota headed north.

The driver of the Lancer was pronounced dead at the scene and a 9-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The adult driver of the Dodge also suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday morning.

