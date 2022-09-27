Fall Family Fun Fest in Ohatchee

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host Fall Fest 2022. This event will run from 10:00 am t0 5:00 pm. Celebrate fall with the Anniston Museums and Gardens at Fall Fest! Bring the entire family to enjoy a day of fall-themed games and activities. Live animals, outdoor games, food trucks, hay rides, crafts, science experiments, and more await. Children and children-at-heart are welcome to wear costumes and participate in the costume contest at 2:00pm. There is something for everyone! Admission includes entry to all activities, the Anniston Museum of Natural History, and the Berman Museum. Tickets are available to purchase online for pre-sale or at the door. Tickets are $12/Adult and $10/Child (ages 4-17) . AM&G Member tickets are $6/Adult and $5/Child. Children ages 0-3 are free.
