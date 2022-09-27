ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohatchee, AL

Fall Family Fun Fest in Ohatchee

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Calhoun Journal

September 27, 2022

Local Events

Ohatchee. AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Ohatchee Church of God will host a Fall Family Fun Fest. Come join them for a fun afternoon filled with great food, games, and fellowship!! Activities for all ages!!! You do not want to miss this event!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Cullman Oktoberfest

Jaime Kirk, the Oktoberfest Programs and Events Coordinator talked with Blair Davis about Cullman’s rich German history, founded by German immigrants. In celebration of the city’s history, Oktoberfest is held from September 29th through October 1st, a family-friendly event complete with German crafts, food, and German beer. All...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Open Mic Night at The Peerless Saloon & Grille in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, October 6th and every 1st and 3rd Thursday the Peerless Saloon & Grille hosts an open mic night. Established in 1899 by Robert E. Garner, The Peerless Saloon is Alabama’s oldest operating bar. Come out and showcase your skills or just enjoy the entertainment at a great local restaurant.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Family Fun Day

Jacksonville, AL – Before the Gamecocks take on the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, Oct. 1, students are encouraged to bring their families to Dillon Field for Family Day. ​Start your morning at 9:00 am at Donuts with the Deans, where coffee, conversation and donuts will be on the menu. ​Next, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, enjoy food, games and giveaways at the SGA Tailgate. Both pre-game events are free, but please RSVP if possible for catering. The football game will kick off at 1 p.m. Tickets are free to JSU students with ID and children ages 5 and younger. Other guests may purchase tickets online in advance for $12.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

American Legion Post 57 Annual Golf Tournament

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, October 7, at 8am the American Legion Post 57 will hold its Annual Golf Tournament at Cane Creek Golf Course. Shotgun start at 8:00 am. This will be a four person teams scramble format. $60/player includes two mulligans and lunch. Prizes will be determined by number of entries. Post will only fundraise on hole sponsorships/auction, all other money goes into prize pool.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Downtown Grill is back: ‘We hope the community will love it as much as we do’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down.   Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere.   “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weaver Golf Team Golf Tournament

Weaver, AL – On October 8th art the Pine Hill County Club the Weaver Golf Team will hold a golf tournament. Registration will begin at 11:00 am and shotgun at 1:00 pm. 3 Man scramble at $60 a person or $180 per team. These prices include lunch, range, golf, and mulligan package. To register contact Justin Brown at 256-405-5090 or Pine Hill Golf Club.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston's RMC Golf Classic

Anniston, AL – The RMC Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Golf Classic will be Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. Last year they had 62 teams that participated to bring in over $140,000 to benefit cancer prevention and awareness in the community. They were able to purchase ultra sound equipment for the imaging department and a motion management system for the radiation oncology department.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug.  Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

The Fair returns to DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The 67th annual DeKalb County VFW Fair, returned this week. The fair will run through Saturday, October 1. This year, the fair boasts a new attraction, the “World Famous Walllena” family who will be performing an aerial artistry event, twice nightly. The schedule...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lightwire Theater’s Tortoise and The Hare in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, October 7th at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Lightwire Theater will present the Tortoise and The Hare at 6:00 pm. The story begins with Aesop’s classic fable of The Tortoise and The Hare where the “slow and steady” Tortoise defeats the nimble but overconfident Hare. Lightwire Theater continues the story which finds the two opponents 10 years down the road, now with children of their own, exploring modern-day distractions. Smartphones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences. The Next-Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare in a whole new kind of race, where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling, and creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this classic tale into a brilliant new light.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Lake Yahou 50k in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 8th at 8:00 am Dirty Soles Trail Races and McClellan Development Authority will hosts a 50k at Lake Yahou. Join them for the FIRST trail run to be held at the beautiful Lake Yahou Park! The Lake Yahou 50k is a trail run hosted by Dirty Soles Trail Races, creator of the McClellan Madness endurance trail run. The race will take place October 8, 2022 at 8 AM from the Lake Yahou Park trailhead. Registration is $75 for the full 50k and $45 for a 10-mile option.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.”  Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Princess Bride : 35 Year Anniversary Movie Showing in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, October 7th at 6:00pm the Anniston Public Library will host the Princess Bride: 35 Year Anniversary Movie Showing. Join them at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County as they celebrate the 35th anniversary of “The Princess Bride” with a special showing of this beloved movie! Bring your own snacks or food, or purchase popcorn and a drink for 50¢ each. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
