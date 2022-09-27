Fall Family Fun Fest in Ohatchee

Calhoun Journal

September 27, 2022

Local Events

Ohatchee. AL – On Saturday, October 8th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Ohatchee Church of God will host a Fall Family Fun Fest. Come join them for a fun afternoon filled with great food, games, and fellowship!! Activities for all ages!!! You do not want to miss this event!

